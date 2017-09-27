Upcoming Free Seminar Estonian Credit Union
Teadaanded 27 Sep 2017  EWR
Upcoming Free Seminar

When: Wednesday, October 11th at 7:00 pm
Where: Gallery Hall of the Toronto Estonian House
Presented by: Jim Lissitsas, Vice President, Regional Sales at Franklin Templeton Investments
Six Barriers to Investment Success - Seminar

Every day we are faced with decisions - some easier to make than others. As humans, we need to be aware of how our reflexive behaviour impacts our investment decision-making ability.

By uncovering the behavioural biases that might affect our financial decisions, we may have a better chance of meeting long-term goals.

Join us for an evening of learning and discovering the six barriers to investment success and how to get around them.

Free refreshments will be provided!
RSVP today to save your spot!
Mutual funds are offered through Credential Asset Management Inc.
®Credential is a registered mark owned by Credential Financial Inc. and is used under licence.
More Upcoming Events

Northern Spirit - Estonian Fashion & Design Experience:
Sunday October 1st at Tartu College with performances at 2pm and 7pm. Find details here and buy tickets in branch today!

EstDocs Short Film Competition:
It's not too late to submit your Estonian themed short films! Submit your short film by October 2, 2017 for a chance to get it on the big screen and win some great prizes! For more details, click here.
Questions? Contact us in branch today!
(416) 465-4659 TF: 1-866-844-3828
 
Eesti Maja Torontos
Estonian (Toronto) Credit Union
Kotkajärve Metsaülikool
Toronto Eesti Seltsi Lasteaed
Toronto Eesti Täienduskoolid
Estonian Embassy in Ottawa
Eestlaste Kesknõukogu Kanadas
Eesti Kultuuriinfo
Tartu College Estonian Studies Library
Montreali Eesti Selts
Estonian Canadian Historical Commission
Skautlipkond Põhjakotka
Chicago Eesti Maja
New Yorgi Eesti Maja
