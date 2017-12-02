Üks küsimus - kuhu siin mahub veel Eesti Kultuurikeskus? (2)
Eestlased Kanadas 02 Dec 2017  EWR
- pics/2017/12/50753_001_t.jpg


Public Engagement Sought as 300 Bloor West Proposal Evolves
November 2, 2017 1:40 pm | by Nathan Petryshyn | 6 Comments

Public consultations have begun for a proposed mixed-use redevelopment at 300 Bloor Street West, along the southern edge of Toronto's Annex neighbourhood. Home to Bloor Street United Church, Northrop Developments Inc has engaged KPMB Architects and ERA Architects to design a 38-storey mixed-use tower along with renovations to and restoration of the historic church space with a “space-between” style connection to the commercial and residential high-rise.

Article: http://urbantoronto.ca/news/20...
 
