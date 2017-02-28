Trump sees 'new chapter of American greatness' in big speech CTV News
Eestlased USAs 28 Feb 2017 EWR
Julie Pace, The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, February 28, 2017 4:34AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 28, 2017 10:10PM EST
WASHINGTON -- Heralding a "new chapter of American greatness," President Donald Trump stood before Congress for the first time Tuesday night and issued a broad call for creating new jobs, overhauling the nation's health care system and significantly boosting military spending.
All article, video: http://www.ctvnews.ca/world/tr...