Trump says NAFTA deal with Canada will only be 'tweaked' CTV News
Eestlased Kanadas 13 Feb 2017  EWR
- pics/2017/02/49195_001_t.jpg

Trump says NAFTA deal with Canada will only be 'tweaked'
Power Play: Foreign minister on Trudeau visit
Sonja Puzic, CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Monday, February 13, 2017 7:43AM EST
Last Updated Monday, February 13, 2017 9:30PM EST

After his first face-to-face meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump said he only plans to “tweak” the North American Free Trade Agreement with Canada, while his administration has a lot more work to do with Mexico.

Trump’s comments at a joint news conference are likely to provide some relief to Canada’s business leaders, who have been anxious about the president’s repeated promises to either renegotiate NAFTA or scrap it altogether.

