Tristan Priimägi, estdocs moderator Estonian Life

Inimesed 06 Nov 2017
Tristan Priimägi studied Semiotics at Tartu University and graduated in 2001, specializing in Film Semiotics. He has been a regular contributor to all the bigger press publications, newspapers and magazines in Estonia, writing about film, music and pop-culture in general. He has helped with the translations and promotion work for Estonian films and film events. Since January 2010, he organizes the DocPoint Tallinn documentary film festival (an Estonian branch of the renowned Helsinki documentary festival DocPoint). He works as a film editor in the cultural weekly newspaper Sirp.
 
