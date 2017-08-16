Trad. Attack! Wednesday, August 16, 2017 8:30 PM

Trad. Attack!Wednesday, August 16, 2017 8:30 PMHugh's Room Live Toronto, ONAugust 16 @ 8:30pm$20 Advance/ $25 DoorTrad.Attack! has really turned the Estonian music scene upside down by bringing traditional music to the big stages, building modern world around its archaic sounds. It is often said that the band, with its three members, sound so big that you would think there are many more people on the stage.They take traditional songs – sometimes starting with scratchy recordings of long vanished village voices – and build pulsating rhythmic structures, creating an impressively big sound from acoustic 12-string guitar, drums and an array of whistles, bagpipes and jew’s harps.All three band members grew up with music around them and each had been active on the Estonian music scene for more than 15 years before they started Trad.Attack! in 2014. In the beginning it was meant to be just simple, fun and experimental. Surprisingly for the band, their first tune “Kooreke” became a hit in Estonia… Since then the band has received 14 Music Awards in Estonia, released their debut album "AH!" recognized internationally and toured in 29 countries from China to Canada, including significant showcase festivals as WOMEX, Eurosonic and Transmusicales.They’re still a bit surprised about their success but definitely having lots of fun and getting ready to launch their new album "Shimmer Gold" in May 2017