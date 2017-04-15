Toronto Estonian Male Choir Mother´s Day Concert & Reception soloist Kaili Kinnon Estonian Life

Kaili Kinnon is a singer, songwriter and collaborator from Toronto. Born into the very musical Medri family, Kaili has been singing for her entire life. While in her last year of high school, Kaili started taking singing lessons with Deborah Joy and those lessons sent her on an unexpected journey into classical singing! She went on to study with Grammy award nominee Catherine Robbin at York University and where she sang the roles of Cherubino (Mozart Scenes), Sorceress Understudy (Dido and Aeneas) and Lucy (The Beggar's Opera). She has also sung the role of Third Lady in the Magic Flute (Summer Opera Lyric Theatre) and the role of Diana in La Calisto (Center for Opera Studies in Italy). Designated as a contralto, Kaili's voice has been described as a "rare and splendid voice" by L'Express. These days, Kaili's focus has shifted to contemporary music and she spends her time working as a pastor in North Toronto while also recording, songwriting and collaborating with other musicians. In April, she will release her first solo EP "In that Year" with the lead single "Fog" available on iTunes and all online streaming services.

Kaili will be performing as soloist on Saturday, May 6, 2017 3p.m. in the Mother´s Day Concert put on by the Toronto Estonian Male Choir at The Toronto Estonian House 958 Broadview Avenue. Admission is $40. Seating for this event will be at tables and a buffet lunch is included. For ticket information please email to or by telephone (416) 925-9405 or get in touch with a choir member.