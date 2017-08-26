Eesti Elu
TORONTO ESTONIAN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL Estonian Life
Eestlased Kanadas 26 Aug 2017 EL (Estonian Life)Eesti Elu
All students and parents/guardians are invited to
our Commencement Assembly followed by
registration and introductory classes for students.
Students are comprised of youngsters within
the greater Toronto area, ages 6 – 13.

Welcome all kindergarten graduates!
We look forward to meeting you.

TORONTO ESTONIAN MIDDLE SCHOOL
ESTO 101 - 301
Students are comprised of youngsters within
he greater Toronto area, ages 13 – 16.
Courses are three years in length.

TORONTO ESTONIAN SECONDARY SCHOOL
ESTO 401
For those who have graduated ESTO 301, and
want one final year of learning with Estonian friends.


ADULT ESTONIAN LANGUAGE CLASSES
Courses for beginners to advanced learners
classes begin Tuesday, Septermber 12th
from 7:00 – 9:15 p.m.
Coordinator is Epp Aruja
416.447.8958,


PLEASE CONTACT:
Koolide juhataja Monika Roose-Kolga moeroose@yahoo.com või
Kooli koolikomitee esimees Linda Soolepp linda.soolepp@eestikool.ca, tel. 647.968.8153
Sekretär Eda Oja uudised@eestikool.ca, tel.416.422.3940
Laekur Aili Hutchings ailiinh@ca.ibm.com
Kooli veebileht www.eestikool.ca

Koolikomitee soovib toredat ja edukat eesti keele õppimist a. 2017-2018 !
Mida Juku ei õpi, seda Juhan ei tea!
 
