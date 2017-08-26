TORONTO ESTONIAN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL Estonian Life

All students and parents/guardians are invited toour Commencement Assembly followed byregistration and introductory classes for students.Students are comprised of youngsters withinthe greater Toronto area, ages 6 – 13.Welcome all kindergarten graduates!We look forward to meeting you.TORONTO ESTONIAN MIDDLE SCHOOLESTO 101 - 301Students are comprised of youngsters withinhe greater Toronto area, ages 13 – 16.Courses are three years in length.TORONTO ESTONIAN SECONDARY SCHOOLESTO 401For those who have graduated ESTO 301, andwant one final year of learning with Estonian friends.ADULT ESTONIAN LANGUAGE CLASSESCourses for beginners to advanced learnersclasses begin Tuesday, Septermber 12thfrom 7:00 – 9:15 p.m.Coordinator is Epp Aruja416.447.8958,PLEASE CONTACT:Koolide juhataja Monika Roose-Kolga moeroose@yahoo.com võiKooli koolikomitee esimees Linda Soolepp linda.soolepp@eestikool.ca, tel. 647.968.8153Sekretär Eda Oja uudised@eestikool.ca, tel.416.422.3940Laekur Aili Hutchings ailiinh@ca.ibm.comKooli veebileht www.eestikool.caKoolikomitee soovib toredat ja edukat eesti keele õppimist a. 2017-2018 !Mida Juku ei õpi, seda Juhan ei tea!