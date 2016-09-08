Toronto Eesti Täienduskool kutsub! / Welcome to the Toronto Estonian Schools!

Toronto Eesti Täienduskool kutsub! Head uut kooliaastat!
Toronto Eesti Täienduskool alustab teisipäeval, 13.septembril kell 7 avaaktusega suures saalis.
Järgneb registreerimine ja maksmine.Esimesed koolitunnid kuni 9.15 õ.
Ootame kõiki noori kooli!
Õppeaasta 2016/17 õppemaksu suurus $360.00 esimese kooliskäiva lapse kohta perekonnas.
Teise lapse osavõtumaks on $210.00, kolmanda ja enama lapse osavõtumaks on $0.00.
*Toimkonnas mitteosalemismaks on $100.00 perekonna kohta
*UUS eelregistreerimine: kui saadad sisse hiljemalt 8.septembriks oma kooli tuleva lapse nime epostile – saad $25.00 soodustuse pere kohta.
Palun kirjuta tšekk T.E.S. Täienduskool nimele:
maksa kohapeal laekur Aili Hutchingsile
tee otseülekanne (ka tel. teel, lisa õpilase nimi) panka: Estonian (Toronto) Credit Union, Account #2570
ettekirjutatud tšekid: September 30, 2016, November 30, 2016, January 30, 2017
maksmise lõpptähtaeg 31. okt 2016
********************************
Welcome to the Toronto Estonian Schools!
Our new school year begins on Tuesday, September 13th at 7:00 pm with a commencement celebration in the main auditorium for all students; registration will follow.
The registration fee for this school year is $360.00 for the first child enrolled from each family. The fee for the second child from the same family is $210.00. Additional children are $0.00.
Early bird $ 25.00 discount if you will registrar your child for Sep 8, 2016 at
Payment by cheque payable to: T.E.S. Täienduskool, due Oct 31, 2016
Pay at the spot / send by mail to Aili HutchingsIf you prefer not to volunteer please add an additional fee of $100 per family,
1863 Bayview Ave. Toronto, On M4G 3E4
Post-dated cheques may be submitted to the treasurer, Aili Hutchings, September 30, 2016, November 30, 2016, January 30, 2017.
Direct deposit (call, add student’s name):Estonian (Toronto) Credit Union, Account #2570
www.eestikool.ca
Koolikomitee