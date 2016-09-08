Toronto Eesti Täienduskool kutsub! / Welcome to the Toronto Estonian Schools!
Eestlased Kanadas 29 Aug 2016  EWR
in English, please see below
Toronto Eesti Täienduskool kutsub! Head uut kooliaastat!

Toronto Eesti Täienduskool alustab teisipäeval, 13.septembril kell 7 avaaktusega suures saalis.
Järgneb registreerimine ja maksmine.Esimesed koolitunnid kuni 9.15 õ.

Ootame kõiki noori kooli!

Õppeaasta 2016/17 õppemaksu suurus $360.00 esimese kooliskäiva lapse kohta perekonnas.
Teise lapse osavõtumaks on $210.00, kolmanda ja enama lapse osavõtumaks on $0.00.

*Toimkonnas mitteosalemismaks on $100.00 perekonna kohta

*UUS eelregistreerimine: kui saadad sisse hiljemalt 8.septembriks oma kooli tuleva lapse nime epostile – saad $25.00 soodustuse pere kohta.

Palun kirjuta tšekk T.E.S. Täienduskool nimele:
maksa kohapeal laekur Aili Hutchingsile
tee otseülekanne (ka tel. teel, lisa õpilase nimi) panka: Estonian (Toronto) Credit Union, Account #2570
ettekirjutatud tšekid: September 30, 2016, November 30, 2016, January 30, 2017

maksmise lõpptähtaeg 31. okt 2016

********************************

Welcome to the Toronto Estonian Schools!

Our new school year begins on Tuesday, September 13th at 7:00 pm with a commencement celebration in the main auditorium for all students; registration will follow.

The registration fee for this school year is $360.00 for the first child enrolled from each family. The fee for the second child from the same family is $210.00. Additional children are $0.00.

Early bird $ 25.00 discount if you will registrar your child for Sep 8, 2016 at

Payment by cheque payable to: T.E.S. Täienduskool, due Oct 31, 2016
Pay at the spot / send by mail to Aili Hutchings
1863 Bayview Ave. Toronto, On M4G 3E4
Post-dated cheques may be submitted to the treasurer, Aili Hutchings, September 30, 2016, November 30, 2016, January 30, 2017.
Direct deposit (call, add student’s name):Estonian (Toronto) Credit Union, Account #2570
If you prefer not to volunteer please add an additional fee of $100 per family,

www.eestikool.ca


Koolikomitee
 
