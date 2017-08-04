Toronto Eesti Maja õu lõi õitsema / Toronto Estonian House Front Yard bursts into bloom EWR, Estonian Life

Teatame rõõmuga, et vabatahtlikud on koos Eesti Majaga teinud maja eest ilusaks. On istutatud siniseid ja valgeid lilli ja pandud mustadest puutükkidest maakatet; teema on sini-must-valge. Kavandi tegi vabatahtlik, kaua-aegne Toronto Eesti Maja sõber ja landscape disainer. Kaastöölised, kes käed külge lõid seni, olid:Sügisel istutame taimi juurde. Töö käib edasi ja kutsume kõiki huvilisi eest aeda õitsema panema.We are pleased to announce that volunteers together with the Estonian House have landscaped the front yard.who has seen many themes for the front yard over the years kicked off the effort by digging out thick tree roots. Another friend of the Estonian House,volunteered her time and materials. The design was created and donated by friend of the Estonian House and landscape designer. Many others helped in the purchasing, planting, and watering. In the fall, more plants will be added. We welcome everyone interested in helping to continue to bring the front yard into bloom!