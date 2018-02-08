TO HAVE YOUR PROXY COUNT – HERE IS CLARIFICATION. Estonian Life (1)
Toronto Eesti Maja tulevik 08 Feb 2018  EWR
TO HAVE YOUR PROXY COUNT – HERE IS CLARIFICATION.

There is a lot of confusion about how to send your proxy to EHB – so the Friends of Estonian House are providing clarification on the ways you can submit your proxy, based on the proxy notice information given by EHB.

NOTICE OF MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
Estonian House in Toronto Limited
6:30 P.M February 12, 2018

It is important for you to attend the shareholder meeting at Eesti Maja on February 12th at 6:30 p.m. Invitations have been mailed, and where requested emailed, to all Shareholders. Shareholders who are unable to attend are urged to assign a proxy.

Shareholders can register proxies three ways:

by mail:
Eesti Maja Torontos
958 Broadview Ave., Toronto Ontario M4K 2R6
c/o Secretary Eric Sehr

by fax to 416-461-2017

by email:

Questions: call Ingrid Laar at 416-461-7963

Shareholders must return proxies to the Estonian House office at least six (6) hours in advance of the meeting in accordance with a resolution of the Directors of Eesti Maja.
 
