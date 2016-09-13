TIIA KATRIN REMMELKOOR

Tiia Remmelkoor was born in Södertälje, Sweden on August 8, 1949 and passed away unexpectedly in Toronto on July 6, 2016. She was predeceased by her parents Ellen and Arnold Remmelkoor, and is mourned by brother Andrus in Toronto, relatives in Estonia and Sweden, and many friends around the world.



Tiia was an Interior Design graduate of Ryerson Polytechnical Institute, worked as a graphic artist and interior designer, and staged homes for realtors. She had recently retired from a position at The Bay.



Tiia was active in many Estonian-Canadian organizations. She sang in the "Estonia" choir, taught Estonian as a second language, and was an instructor at Metsaülikool 'Forest University.' She was a member of the Estonian women's academic organization Korp! Amicitia and a founding member of AKEN 'Academic Canadian Estonian Women,' which raised funds for schools and a children's hospital in Estonia.



Tiia touched many lives. She was sensitive to the hardships of others and generous with her time in bringing meals to elderly friends and driving them to medical appointments.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 10, at 4 pm at St. Peter's Estonian Church, 817 Mount Pleasant Rd, Toronto. A reception will follow.