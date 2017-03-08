The very first Estonian feminists – Lilli Suburg and Marie Reisik - EW (1)
Eestlased Eestis 08 Mar 2017  EWR
    Trüki   E-post   FB     
- pics/2017/03/49320_001.jpg
By Evelin Tamm
As we celebrate the international women’s day, it is worth to take a look at the stories of two strong and highly influential women who played the leading roles in Estonian women’s rights movement in the 19th and 20th century.

In anticipation of Estonia’s 100th birthday in 2018, there are many other reasons to celebrate. This year is also a year of several celebrations for the country’s feminist movement – Estonian women have had the right to vote for 100 years by now; we were among the first in Europe and proud of that.

It took decades of political struggle to achieve it and this struggle has received far too little attention in the country’s historical research and even in the local Estonian feminist writing. As we celebrate the international women’s day, it is worth to take a look at the stories of two strong and highly influential women who played the leading roles in Estonian women’s rights movement in the 19th and 20th century.

http://estonianworld.com/life/...
 
Loe kommentaare (1)
    Trüki   E-post   FB     

Kommentaar:

 


Kui sa ei näe seda pilti, siis midagi on süsteemiga lahti
Mis see on?
Palun sisesta tähed/numbrid ülalolevalt pildilt:
Ära postita roppusi, ärireklaami, autorikaitse alla kuuluvaid materjale või teksti mis halvustab põhjendamatult teisi isikuid. EWR jätab endale õiguse kustutada mistahes kommentaari. Kommentaarid esindavad kirjutaja isiklikke seisukohti.
08 Mar 2017 11:14
Eesti käis koos viie riigiga Washingtonis abi palumasTäiendatud!
08 Mar 2017 09:19
Ameeriklaste suur mure: Vene suurtükid tulistavad palju kaugemale kui nende omad
08 Mar 2017 08:33
The very first Estonian feminists – Lilli Suburg and Marie Reisik - EW (1)
07 Mar 2017 15:06
DELFI VIDEO: Mida kujutab endast Eesti maja Soomes?
07 Mar 2017 15:02
VISIIDIBLOGI ja FOTOD: President Kaljulaidi riigivisiidi esimene päev päädis piduliku õhtusöögiga
07 Mar 2017 14:48
WikiLeaks lekitas tohutul hulgal väidetavaid CIA luuredokumente
07 Mar 2017 08:07
Märtsipommitamine. Eesti Muinsuskaitse selts
06 Mar 2017 19:38
Vastuseks Siim Kallasele ja Toomas Kivimäele. FB (1)
06 Mar 2017 16:42
Repliik:kas peaksime tundma pettumust või rõõmu, kui väliseestlaste kolmas põlvkond käitub meie presidendi õpetuse järgi?
06 Mar 2017 12:59
USA merejalavägi uurib suurt naissõjaväelaste alastifotode skandaali
06 Mar 2017 12:33
Suri lavastaja Kalju Komissarov
06 Mar 2017 12:02
OPPORTUNITY FOR NEW TORONTO AREA ESTONIAN COMMUNITY CENTRE (20)
06 Mar 2017 10:24
Questions that Require Answers from the Toronto Estonian Credit Union, Tartu College, the Estonian Foundation of Canada, and Eesti Maja EST, ENG (7)
05 Mar 2017 18:11
Mart Helme Mina jään. Meie, eestlased, jääme FB Õhtulehest (1)
05 Mar 2017 11:30
Lauri Laats: üha uued paljastused endise presidendi vägitegudest kahjustavad Eesti mainet rohkem, kui seda suudavad teha vaenuliku välisriigi meediama (2)
05 Mar 2017 11:06
Eesti kerkib viletsuse edetabelis aina ülespoole
05 Mar 2017 10:41
Maailmameistriks krooniti kanadalane Alex Harvey
05 Mar 2017 10:35
Raadiosaade "Räägime asjast" 05.03.2017
SÜNDMUSED LÄHIAJAL

Vaata veel ...

Lisa uus sündmus

TUNA
Histrodamus
Canadian Cincinnatus
Speak Esto
Muusikamoos
Netiraadio
Eesti Maja Torontos
Eesti Maja Torontos
Estonian (Toronto) Credit Union
Estonian (Toronto) Credit Union
Kotkajärve Metsaülikool
Kotkajärve Metsaülikool
Toronto Eesti Seltsi Lasteaed
Toronto Eesti Seltsi Lasteaed
Toronto Eesti Täienduskoolid
Toronto Eesti Täienduskoolid
Estonian Embassy in Ottawa
Estonian Embassy in Ottawa
Eestlaste Kesknõukogu Kanadas
Eestlaste Kesknõukogu Kanadas
Eesti Kultuuriinfo
Eesti Kultuuriinfo
Tartu College Estonian Studies Library
Tartu College Estonian Studies Library
Montreali Eesti Selts
Montreali Eesti Selts
Estonian Canadian Historical Commission
Estonian Canadian Historical Commission
Skautlipkond Põhjakotka
Skautlipkond Põhjakotka
Chicago Eesti Maja
Chicago Eesti Maja
New Yorgi Eesti Maja
New Yorgi Eesti Maja