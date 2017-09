The singers of Toronto’s ....Estonian Life

The singers of Toronto’s mixed choir Öobik don’t get a summer break. Collingwood is a lovely locale to keep their voices in trim. They’re gearing up for the first rehearsal on Monday, September 11, at 7:00 pm, at Tartu College, where all new members will be welcome. That rehearsal will also be a tune up for their fall concert on Oct 21.