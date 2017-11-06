Eesti Elu
The Friends’ Café celebrated its First Anniversary with a bountiful table of treats Estonian Life
Inimesed 06 Nov 2017 EL (Estonian Life)Eesti Elu
- pics/2017/11/50615_001_t.jpg


The Friends of Estonian House are grateful to the many bakers and helpers who came out to make Saturday’s Friends’ Café a huge success. We enjoyed a great selection of treats as well as fresh open faced sandwiches and pirukad. Many came in costume to add to the ambiance.
Thank you to all who baked and helped, donated generously, and to those who came to buy and enjoy! Bakers and helpers: Maret Truuvert, Aino Raun, Eneke Mirka, Selma Sarapuu, Silvi Jaason, Heino and Mare Kask, Allan and Susan Meiusi, Linda Laikve, Aime Nurmse, Maret Liik, Erika Jõgi, Kristiina Valter, Heidi Kuus, Nelli Hubel, Erika Sildva, Ülle Veltmann.

Thank you to generous donors: Heli Kopti, Olli Kopti, Harald Pinna, Marina Väli, Mai and Kaljo Saarna, Els Greensides, Viva Mankin, Akadeemilised Kanada Eesti Naised (AKEN), Eesti Etnograafiline Ring Kanadas (EERK). And everyone who gave extra for the Friends’ work!


Photo:
Girl Guides Friends enjoying treats at the recent Friends' of Estonian House Café.
 
