The Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir, Powerfully in Command
Kultuur 05 Feb 2017  EWR
Brian Chang, The WholeNote 03 February 2017
The Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir displayed the most unusual strength and control, in a commanding performance February 2 at St. Paul’s Basilica under conductor Kaspars Putniņš. As part of the Soundstreams mainstage series, this marks the fifth time the choir has made an appearance in Toronto. Soundstreams continues to provide top-tier musical experiences and a grand stage for new Canadian works.

The choice of St. Paul’s Basilica was a clever one. For churches in the city, it is one of the most beautiful.

Continue reading here: https://www.thewholenote.com/i...
 
