Brian Chang, The WholeNote 03 February 2017
The Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir displayed the most unusual strength and control, in a commanding performance February 2 at St. Paul’s Basilica under conductor Kaspars Putniņš. As part of the Soundstreams mainstage series, this marks the fifth time the choir has made an appearance in Toronto. Soundstreams continues to provide top-tier musical experiences and a grand stage for new Canadian works.
The choice of St. Paul’s Basilica was a clever one. For churches in the city, it is one of the most beautiful.
The Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir, Powerfully in Command