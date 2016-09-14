TERR Kungla starts practicing for the 2017 LEP/West Coast Estonian Days. Estonian Life

Photo: Peeter Põldre Kungla kutsub tantsima!TERR Kungla starts practicing for the 2017 LEP/West Coast Estonian Days.Older group practices (13+) are on Wednesdays from 7-9 pm starting on September 21st at the Toronto Estonian House.*No previous dance experience required. Estonian language skill is not a requirement.*Kids' group (ages 7-13) practices are at 6:15pm on Tuesdays, at the Toronto Estonian House Gallery Hall (Väike Saal). starting September 20th.Pre-school group (ages 3-6), practices are on Saturdays after kindergarten. Registration on September 17th. Photo: Peeter Põldre.