Eesti Elu
Teejuhised Seedriorule EST, ENG Eesti Elu
Eestlased Kanadas 18 Jun 2017
- pics/2017/06/49895_001.jpg

Teejuhised Seedriorule (6338 Eighth Line W.):
Toronto poolt tulles mööda kiirteed 401W, tuleb sõita väljapääs 295 kaudu 6N Guelphi suunas,
keerata vasakule Woodlawn Rd W peale ja sealt paremale Elmira Rd N/County Road 86 peale (kolmanda valgus foori juures.)
Seejärel jätkata teel County Road 86 (6.9 km), pöörata paremale teele 8 Line E, mis muutub teeks 8 Line W (9.2 km) ja keerata vasakule Seedriorule.
Driving directions to Seedrioru (6338 Eighth Line W.) from Toronto:
Take 401 W
Take exit 295 to merge onto ON-6 N toward Guelph
Turn left onto Woodlawn Rd W
Turn right onto Elmira Rd N/County Road 86 (at the third set of lights)
Continue to follow County Road 86 (6.9 km)
Turn right onto 8 Line E (9.2 km) (8 Line E becomes 8 Line W)
Turn left into Seedrioru
 
