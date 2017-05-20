Team Raff’s Arc of Memory design selected for the Memorial to the Victims of Communism Estonian Life

A significant step toward the realization of the Memorial to the Victims of Communism – Canada, a Land of Refuge, was taken today as Arif Virani, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage (Multiculturalism) and Member of Parliament (Parkdale–High Park), on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, unveiled the winner of the design contest. In addition, Tribute to Liberty, the charity established to create the memorial, indicated its support by announcing it has raised $1 million for the project.Last fall, five designs were shortlisted, each presenting a different way of expressing the flight from oppressive regimes to the openness and democracy of Canada. In March 2017, the public was invited to have their say on the designs—results can be found here—and a jury of design professionals and content specialists provided expert input.The Arc of Memory, a sculptural array of bronze rods configured into a gigantic arc, created by Team Raff, is intended as a dynamic living calendar that would commemorate moments of suffering and injustice that eventually resolve into reflection and gratitude.The Memorial to the Victims of Communism will be built on a site on the west side of the Garden of the Provinces and Territories in Ottawa.