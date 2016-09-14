TANAVALT / FROM THE STREET

TANAVALT / FROM THE STREETMonster of a rideWhy not tell it like it is? People in Põhja-Tallinn are being urged to buy this beast.= to buy,(imperative) buy!= buy it "away" / take it away with you.comes from the word(ugly). Beauty and the Beast is. Butor "one person's gold is another person's dirt" and beauty is in the eye of the beholder (. Thank goodness for that. Such honesty is refreshing and charming. Made us look. Photo and text: Riina Kindlam, Tallinn.