TANAVALT / FROM THE STREET
Monster of a ride
Why not tell it like it is? People in Põhja-Tallinn are being urged to buy this beast. Ostma = to buy, otsa (imperative) buy! Osta ära = buy it "away" / take it away with you. Koletis comes from the word kole (ugly). Beauty and the Beast is Kaunitar ja koletis. But ühe kuld, teise muld or "one person's gold is another person's dirt" and beauty is in the eye of the beholder (ilu on vaataja silmades. Thank goodness for that. Such honesty is refreshing and charming. Made us look. Photo and text: Riina Kindlam, Tallinn.
TANAVALT / FROM THE STREET
Eestlased Eestis 17 Sep 2016 Eesti Elu