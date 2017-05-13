Eesti Elu
TÄNAVALT. FROM THE STREET. Estonian Life
Eestlased Eestis 13 May 2017 EL (Estonian Life)Eesti Elu
    Trüki   E-post   FB     
- pics/2017/05/49698_001_t.jpg

Tõke, tõkke. Lõke, lõkke.

"Do not park in front of the tõkke/puu." The bar (puu) is a barrier which stops you (tõkestab sind) from passing through. In this case, it controls entry into the parkla or parkimis/plats of the Vanemuise teater in Tartu.

I had to think about what this was called in English and realised it's simply a (parking) gate. A classic gate in Estonian, the one where you must lift a latch to be able to push it open and enter a yard is a värav. But this is simply a bar – a puu. Yes, like a tree is puu, but a staff, rod, bar, pole, lath or even log can also be a puu. (Teivas, kaigas, latt, sau, kepp, palk.) Some well-known Estonian expressions include: "Ma tegin talle pika puuga ära"– I was better than him/her by a great margin – a long rod. Another is "Ma olin nagu puuga pähe löödud" – said when something takes you by surprise, leaves you reeling, like you've been hit over the head with a bat. But that's yet another word in Estonian – a baseball bat is a pesa/palli/kurikas. When you bowl, you also try to knock over the kurikad (pins). Not karikas, with an A, that a trophy. There's keegel / keegeldamine (9 pin bowling) and bowling (10 pin).
The pole in pole vault is a teivas and the sport is called teivas/hüpe. In kõrgus/hüpe (high jump) the horizontal bar is called a latt and hence the expression of measurement or achievement. If you say "Tal on latt väga madalal" – "His/Her bar is (placed) really low", it's a judgement call related to someone's ambition, to place the bar.
Another kind of puu is a kaigas; a short, thick stick used as a weapon – a cudgel or bludgeon. A police officer's club, baton or truncheon (British) is a nui, a staff is a sau.
But back to the tõke at hand. Any kind of barrier is a tõke, which has the effect of tõkestamine (obstructing, blocking). In construction, niiskus/tõke is a moisture or vapour barrier. The track event of hurdles is tõkke/jooks or "obstacle run", whereas a steeplechase (horse or human) is takistus/jooks and an obstacle course is a takistus/rada. Takistus and tõke are sünonüümid, as are the verbs takistamine and tõkestamine.
Single versus double k-s in the case of tõke (singular), tõkked (plural) – just like lõke, lõkked (campfire(s)) – can be a hard to distinguish, if you're not living in an Estonian language environment. Just remember, the singular has only 1 k! Say it aloud, so you can hear the difference in distinguishing lengths: See on lõke. Ma süütan (mille?) lõkke. See on tõke; ma ületan tõkke.
And to raise the tõkkepuu, you will probably need a PULT (remote control), from the longer juhtimis/pult. Not to be confused with the other, old sense of pult (kõne-, lugemis/pult – lectern) or kantsel (pulpit). Your tv, stereo, other electronic devices and garage door are all operated via a pult. Which is also a kind of little stick or variant of puu... Most like a kepp (stick, baton). If you're running a relay race (teate/jooks), that would be a teate/kepp, a "message stick". I'll stop now.
Riina Kindlam, Tallinn
 
    Trüki   E-post   FB     

Kommentaar:

 

Ära postita roppusi, ärireklaami, autorikaitse alla kuuluvaid materjale või teksti mis halvustab põhjendamatult teisi isikuid. EWR jätab endale õiguse kustutada mistahes kommentaari. Kommentaarid esindavad kirjutaja isiklikke seisukohti.
SÜNDMUSED LÄHIAJAL
May 23 2017 - Toronto Eesti Maja suur saal
Toronto Eesti Täienduskoolide ...

Vaata veel ...

Lisa uus sündmus

TUNA
Histrodamus
Canadian Cincinnatus
Speak Esto
Muusikamoos
Netiraadio
Eesti Maja Torontos
Eesti Maja Torontos
Estonian (Toronto) Credit Union
Estonian (Toronto) Credit Union
Kotkajärve Metsaülikool
Kotkajärve Metsaülikool
Toronto Eesti Seltsi Lasteaed
Toronto Eesti Seltsi Lasteaed
Toronto Eesti Täienduskoolid
Toronto Eesti Täienduskoolid
Estonian Embassy in Ottawa
Estonian Embassy in Ottawa
Eestlaste Kesknõukogu Kanadas
Eestlaste Kesknõukogu Kanadas
Eesti Kultuuriinfo
Eesti Kultuuriinfo
Tartu College Estonian Studies Library
Tartu College Estonian Studies Library
Montreali Eesti Selts
Montreali Eesti Selts
Estonian Canadian Historical Commission
Estonian Canadian Historical Commission
Skautlipkond Põhjakotka
Skautlipkond Põhjakotka
Chicago Eesti Maja
Chicago Eesti Maja
New Yorgi Eesti Maja
New Yorgi Eesti Maja