Tõke, tõkke. Lõke, lõkke."Do not park in front of the." The bar () is a barrier which stops you () from passing through. In this case, it controls entry into theorof the Vanemuise teater in Tartu.I had to think about what this was called in English and realised it's simply a (parking) gate. A classic gate in Estonian, the one where you must lift a latch to be able to push it open and enter a yard is a. But this is simply a bar – a. Yes, like a tree is, but a staff, rod, bar, pole, lath or even log can also be a. (.) Some well-known Estonian expressions include: ""– I was better than him/her by a great margin – a long rod. Another is "" – said when something takes you by surprise, leaves you reeling, like you've been hit over the head with a bat. But that's yet another word in Estonian – a baseball bat is a. When you bowl, you also try to knock over the(pins). Not karikas, with an A, that a trophy. There's(9 pin bowling) and(10 pin).The pole in pole vault is a teivas and the sport is called. In(high jump) the horizontal bar is called aand hence the expression of measurement or achievement. If you say "" – "His/Her bar is (placed) really low", it's a judgement call related to someone's ambition, to place the bar.Another kind of puu is a; a short, thick stick used as a weapon – a cudgel or bludgeon. A police officer's club, baton or truncheon (British) is a, a staff is aBut back to theat hand. Any kind of barrier is a, which has the effect of(obstructing, blocking). In construction,is a moisture or vapour barrier. The track event of hurdles isor "obstacle run", whereas a steeplechase (horse or human) isand an obstacle course is aandare, as are the verbsandSingle versus double k-s in the case of(singular),(plural) – just like(campfire(s)) – can be a hard to distinguish, if you're not living in an Estonian language environment. Just remember, the singular has only 1 k! Say it aloud, so you can hear the difference in distinguishing lengths:And to raise the, you will probably need a PULT (remote control), from the longer. Not to be confused with the other, old sense of pult (– lectern) or(pulpit). Your tv, stereo, other electronic devices and garage door are all operated via a. Which is also a kind of little stick or variant of... Most like a(stick, baton). If you're running a relay race (), that would be a, a "message stick". I'll stop now.Riina Kindlam, Tallinn