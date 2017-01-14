Tänavalt. From the street. Eesti Elu

FOTO"Have you seen this cat?" And the small print:"Look at how beautiful s/he is! S/he is not lost, I simply wanted to show you how beautiful s/he is!" It definitely made me look.We don't know if this(beautiful)or(kitty) is a male or female of the species (), since, short form, is gender-neutral and means both "he" and "she". But the person, be it male of female, who posted this on a(garbage can) in Schnelli Park in Tallinn across from thetrain station is definitely a(joker), literally "joke tooth" or– "joke drop / drop of fun"... barrel of laughs, since they have a sense of humouror– gift for relaying the humorous. Ais also a vessel,= blood vessel and you can carve ainto a rock for instance, as a pathway for water. Someone with ahas humour flowing within.Photo and text: Riina Kindlam, Tallinn