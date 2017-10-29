TÄNAVALT. FROM THE STREET A helping händ Estonian Life

Encountered on Tallinn's(Toom Boulevard): "If you can't get a screw in the wall, then call me." Foto: Riina KindlamAlthough missing some(punctuation), namely aand, the message on the(hood) of this(small, van) is a welcome one for anyone needing a(handyman).(the collective "mouth of the people") has an age-old nickname for(plumbers), which is– "Pipe George". It is not derogatory (many businesses use the name), and should therefore not to be confused with– a not so bright, inept person.(it has become a one-word term) is a respected and much-needed specialist who knows his/her worth and(hourly wage), such as 37 euros including(sales tax). In the same vein, the man (most likely a) behind this vehicle could be("Screw Karl") – as a descriptive name, not in the imperative...I was teasing with thein the headline. I meant a hand with 5 fingers, which in Estonian is. Butis also an Estonian word meaning the back end of an animal, i.e. a synonym for(tail). Aor(aka a) is a mythological flying impish spirit with a burning tail-streak, who steals things for whomever it is serving. In contrast, an extremely contemporary "" creature: yellow, with one big eye, who many will dress up as for Hallowe'en is called a– a minion! The original meaning is that of a henchman, but also a trusted attendant, supporter or follower. Don't mean to confuse, but it's pretty great that a synonym ofis. That's because s/he's there to lend a hand and is following you like a. I meanIf there's a, there must also be a. Of course. It's a yellow Eurasian bird that "wags" its(tail). Up and down, not side to side. In English, it's the yellow wagtail and is the relative of the(white wagtail), which is very common in Eesti and known for incessantly flicking or wagging its tail. It has many charming nicknames includingand("icebreaker", with itsorof course), and also– "long tail man", who happens to also be Latvia's national bird.Riina Kindlam, Tallinn