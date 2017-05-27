Take care hani*, I'm off Estonian Life

During the 30th annual, SEBsponsored(May Run) on 20. mai at the Tallinna laulu/väljak (Song Festival grounds), there was a designated, as there has been for many years now during the event, which is a(women's run). Usually those that are(held or "sat") are children –is a babysitter,is child care,is a coat check,is a luggage room and– tongue in cheek), is an area of supervision and activity for men as they wait for their wives, partners, girlfriends, daughters, etc to finish running, walking or nordic walking the 7 km race. The latter is, with walking poles.Activities with whichcould pass the time included disc golf, a(climbing wall), and the opportunity to have aor get a haircut. But the main thing was for theto cheer the(women) on and this was done with the help of 2(MCs). Upon closing, one of thehosts reiterated: "" "Men, take care of your wives / the women in your lives. And vice versa."is to hold, hold dear, take care of, cherish, keep, store, sustain, nurture. (are preserves.)There is a popular children's choir song by Kadri Hunt entitled "", ("We Must Hold One Another Dear"), which was sung at the 10th Youth Song Celebration in 2007, (this summer's is the XII), and has grown to become a kind of anthem to caring and love. Its"We must hold one another dear / in the winds and cold. / Love provides warmth / for a heart that is frozen." Look for it on YouTube.= a goosePhoto and text: Riina Kindlam, TallinnEnter here to pick up your man.