Suri kuulus vene bariton Hvorostovski ENG,EST
In Memoriam 22 Nov 2017  EWR
    Trüki   E-post   FB     

On behalf of the Hvorostovsky family, it is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Dmitri Hvorostovsky – beloved operatic baritone, husband, father, son, and friend – at age 55. After a two-and-a-half-year battle with brain cancer, he died peacefully this morning, November 22, surrounded by family near his home in London, UK. May the warmth of his voice and his spirit always be with us.
Suri kuulus vene bariton Hvorostovski (6)
Õhtuleht.ee, 22. november 2017, 10:39
Legendaarne vene ooperilaulja Dmitri Hvorostovski kaotas täna hommikul kaks aastat kulgenud võitluse ajukasvajaga, teatas perekond sotsiaalmeedias.
16. oktoobril 1962. aastal Krasnojarskis sündinud laulja saavutas populaarsuse, kui võitis 1989. aastal BBC Cardiffi Singer of the World võistluse, kus teda saatis klaveril Ivari Ilja.
Ta on esinenud New Yorgi Metropolitan Operas, Berliini riigiooperis, Londoni kuninglikus ooperimajas, Milano La Scalas ja Viini riigiooperis.
 
    Trüki   E-post   FB     

Kommentaar:

 

Ära postita roppusi, ärireklaami, autorikaitse alla kuuluvaid materjale või teksti mis halvustab põhjendamatult teisi isikuid. EWR jätab endale õiguse kustutada mistahes kommentaari. Kommentaarid esindavad kirjutaja isiklikke seisukohti.
SÜNDMUSED LÄHIAJAL

Vaata veel ...

Lisa uus sündmus

TUNA
Histrodamus
Canadian Cincinnatus
Speak Esto
Muusikamoos
Netiraadio
Eesti Maja Torontos
Eesti Maja Torontos
Estonian (Toronto) Credit Union
Estonian (Toronto) Credit Union
Kotkajärve Metsaülikool
Kotkajärve Metsaülikool
Toronto Eesti Seltsi Lasteaed
Toronto Eesti Seltsi Lasteaed
Toronto Eesti Täienduskoolid
Toronto Eesti Täienduskoolid
Estonian Embassy in Ottawa
Estonian Embassy in Ottawa
Eestlaste Kesknõukogu Kanadas
Eestlaste Kesknõukogu Kanadas
Eesti Kultuuriinfo
Eesti Kultuuriinfo
Tartu College Estonian Studies Library
Tartu College Estonian Studies Library
Montreali Eesti Selts
Montreali Eesti Selts
Estonian Canadian Historical Commission
Estonian Canadian Historical Commission
Skautlipkond Põhjakotka
Skautlipkond Põhjakotka
Chicago Eesti Maja
Chicago Eesti Maja
New Yorgi Eesti Maja
New Yorgi Eesti Maja