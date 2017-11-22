Suri kuulus vene bariton Hvorostovski ENG,EST
In Memoriam 22 Nov 2017 EWR
On behalf of the Hvorostovsky family, it is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Dmitri Hvorostovsky – beloved operatic baritone, husband, father, son, and friend – at age 55. After a two-and-a-half-year battle with brain cancer, he died peacefully this morning, November 22, surrounded by family near his home in London, UK. May the warmth of his voice and his spirit always be with us.
Suri kuulus vene bariton Hvorostovski (6)
Õhtuleht.ee, 22. november 2017, 10:39
Legendaarne vene ooperilaulja Dmitri Hvorostovski kaotas täna hommikul kaks aastat kulgenud võitluse ajukasvajaga, teatas perekond sotsiaalmeedias.
16. oktoobril 1962. aastal Krasnojarskis sündinud laulja saavutas populaarsuse, kui võitis 1989. aastal BBC Cardiffi Singer of the World võistluse, kus teda saatis klaveril Ivari Ilja.
Ta on esinenud New Yorgi Metropolitan Operas, Berliini riigiooperis, Londoni kuninglikus ooperimajas, Milano La Scalas ja Viini riigiooperis.