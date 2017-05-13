Subject: 958 Broadview Avenue Estonian Life
Eestlased Kanadas 13 May 2017 EL (Estonian Life)EWR
    Trüki   E-post   FB     
We refer to the articles in recent issues of "Eesti Elu".

Given that economics do not support the decision to renovate the present Estonian House and likewise, economics may also not support investing $18 million in the Madison Avenue project, perhaps our Estonian friends can consider re-locating to the Latvian Cultural Centre.

As you know, the Centre (66,000 square feet) is located at Eglinton and the DVP, not far from St. Peter's Estonian Church at Eglinton and Mt. Pleasant. It has free parking, and is easily accessible by public transit and by car.

There is room to accommodate the Estonian Consulate, a branch of the Estonian (Toronto) Credit Union, and joint Estonian / Latvian usage would increase the utilization of our halls. Your coming over would be to our mutual benefit, and a name change to "Baltic-Canadian Cultural Centre" may also be appropriate to properly describe our location.

Kindly keep us in mind, and we would be pleased to answer any questions that may arise.

Yours truly,

Elmars Berzins




Albert Upeslacis -- Chair, Latvian Canadian Cultural Centre
 
    Trüki   E-post   FB     

Kommentaar:

 

Ära postita roppusi, ärireklaami, autorikaitse alla kuuluvaid materjale või teksti mis halvustab põhjendamatult teisi isikuid. EWR jätab endale õiguse kustutada mistahes kommentaari. Kommentaarid esindavad kirjutaja isiklikke seisukohti.
SÜNDMUSED LÄHIAJAL
May 23 2017 - Toronto Eesti Maja suur saal
Toronto Eesti Täienduskoolide ...

Vaata veel ...

Lisa uus sündmus

TUNA
Histrodamus
Canadian Cincinnatus
Speak Esto
Muusikamoos
Netiraadio
Eesti Maja Torontos
Eesti Maja Torontos
Estonian (Toronto) Credit Union
Estonian (Toronto) Credit Union
Kotkajärve Metsaülikool
Kotkajärve Metsaülikool
Toronto Eesti Seltsi Lasteaed
Toronto Eesti Seltsi Lasteaed
Toronto Eesti Täienduskoolid
Toronto Eesti Täienduskoolid
Estonian Embassy in Ottawa
Estonian Embassy in Ottawa
Eestlaste Kesknõukogu Kanadas
Eestlaste Kesknõukogu Kanadas
Eesti Kultuuriinfo
Eesti Kultuuriinfo
Tartu College Estonian Studies Library
Tartu College Estonian Studies Library
Montreali Eesti Selts
Montreali Eesti Selts
Estonian Canadian Historical Commission
Estonian Canadian Historical Commission
Skautlipkond Põhjakotka
Skautlipkond Põhjakotka
Chicago Eesti Maja
Chicago Eesti Maja
New Yorgi Eesti Maja
New Yorgi Eesti Maja