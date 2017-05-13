Subject: 958 Broadview Avenue Estonian Life

Eestlased Kanadas 13 May 2017 EL (Estonian Life) EWR

We refer to the articles in recent issues of "Eesti Elu".



Given that economics do not support the decision to renovate the present Estonian House and likewise, economics may also not support investing $18 million in the Madison Avenue project, perhaps our Estonian friends can consider re-locating to the Latvian Cultural Centre.



As you know, the Centre (66,000 square feet) is located at Eglinton and the DVP, not far from St. Peter's Estonian Church at Eglinton and Mt. Pleasant. It has free parking, and is easily accessible by public transit and by car.



There is room to accommodate the Estonian Consulate, a branch of the Estonian (Toronto) Credit Union, and joint Estonian / Latvian usage would increase the utilization of our halls. Your coming over would be to our mutual benefit, and a name change to "Baltic-Canadian Cultural Centre" may also be appropriate to properly describe our location.



Kindly keep us in mind, and we would be pleased to answer any questions that may arise.



Yours truly,



Elmars Berzins









Albert Upeslacis -- Chair, Latvian Canadian Cultural Centre