Stereotype of Estonia as seen on Russian TV Estonian Life

Laas LeivatIt would be simple to say that the image of Estonia and Estonians as interpreted by Russian viewers is the result of propaganda and news manipulation and therefore of trivial importance in its consequences. But the behavior of Russians, it’s said, is to a large extent influenced by that image both in Russia and Estonia.The volunteers of the Estonian Defence League’s ‘Propastop’ unit have published an analysis of the various themes on Estonia, broadcast by Russian media. TV is the most important source of information and viewpoint for Russians domestically and abroad.According to the Russian media independent Estonia can be traced back to the early 1990’s, when the Soviet Union allowed the Baltic states and others leave the USSR. Therefore it is thanks to Russia that Estonia gained its independence. Prior to this period it is believed that Estonia was a part of the Soviet Union (in essence Russia). The occupation of Estonia gets scant attention, in fact it’s considered to be an historical inevitability.Estonians on the other hand acknowledge that Estonia has been ruled by many different countries, but Estonia’s primal urge for freedom has been suppressed by the various dictatorial systems. For Estonians the Soviet occupation was a tragedy and the re-establishment of independence is freedom from political suppression. Nobody is to be thanked for Estonia’s freedom. (Pikemalt Eesti Elu 30. dets. 2016 paberlehest)