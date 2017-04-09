Statement by the Prime Minister of Canada on the terrorist attacks on Coptic Christian churches in Egypt
Eestlased Kanadas 09 Apr 2017  EWR
    Trüki   E-post   FB     
April 9, 2017
Vimy Ridge, France

The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the bombings targeting Coptic Christian churches in Egypt:

“I am shocked and saddened that so many people were killed in today’s bombings in Egypt at St. George’s Church in Tanta and St. Mark’s Cathedral in Alexandria.

“On behalf of all Canadians, Sophie and I offer our deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims of these heinous acts. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected, and we hope and pray that those injured have a complete and rapid recovery.

“Today’s senseless attacks targeted churchgoers attending Palm Sunday services, which mark the Sunday before Easter and the start of Holy Week for Christians. Let us remember that the palm branches used in services around the world today are a symbol of peace.

“Canada stands shoulder-to-shoulder with Egypt and the Egyptian people, and we offer our full assistance to the Government of Egypt in this difficult time.

“Far too often, religious groups around the world suffer persecution and discrimination at the hands of violent extremists. Canada strongly condemns these cowardly acts of terrorism. As an international community, we must stand united in our efforts to stop those responsible and to fight against hate by embracing the values of diversity, inclusion and peace.”
 
    Trüki   E-post   FB     

Kommentaar:

 

Ära postita roppusi, ärireklaami, autorikaitse alla kuuluvaid materjale või teksti mis halvustab põhjendamatult teisi isikuid. EWR jätab endale õiguse kustutada mistahes kommentaari. Kommentaarid esindavad kirjutaja isiklikke seisukohti.
SÜNDMUSED LÄHIAJAL

Vaata veel ...

Lisa uus sündmus

TUNA
Histrodamus
Canadian Cincinnatus
Speak Esto
Muusikamoos
Netiraadio
Eesti Maja Torontos
Eesti Maja Torontos
Estonian (Toronto) Credit Union
Estonian (Toronto) Credit Union
Kotkajärve Metsaülikool
Kotkajärve Metsaülikool
Toronto Eesti Seltsi Lasteaed
Toronto Eesti Seltsi Lasteaed
Toronto Eesti Täienduskoolid
Toronto Eesti Täienduskoolid
Estonian Embassy in Ottawa
Estonian Embassy in Ottawa
Eestlaste Kesknõukogu Kanadas
Eestlaste Kesknõukogu Kanadas
Eesti Kultuuriinfo
Eesti Kultuuriinfo
Tartu College Estonian Studies Library
Tartu College Estonian Studies Library
Montreali Eesti Selts
Montreali Eesti Selts
Estonian Canadian Historical Commission
Estonian Canadian Historical Commission
Skautlipkond Põhjakotka
Skautlipkond Põhjakotka
Chicago Eesti Maja
Chicago Eesti Maja
New Yorgi Eesti Maja
New Yorgi Eesti Maja