Statement by the Prime Minister of Canada on the terrorist attacks on Coptic Christian churches in Egypt

April 9, 2017

Vimy Ridge, France



The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the bombings targeting Coptic Christian churches in Egypt:



“I am shocked and saddened that so many people were killed in today’s bombings in Egypt at St. George’s Church in Tanta and St. Mark’s Cathedral in Alexandria.



“On behalf of all Canadians, Sophie and I offer our deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims of these heinous acts. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected, and we hope and pray that those injured have a complete and rapid recovery.



“Today’s senseless attacks targeted churchgoers attending Palm Sunday services, which mark the Sunday before Easter and the start of Holy Week for Christians. Let us remember that the palm branches used in services around the world today are a symbol of peace.



“Canada stands shoulder-to-shoulder with Egypt and the Egyptian people, and we offer our full assistance to the Government of Egypt in this difficult time.



“Far too often, religious groups around the world suffer persecution and discrimination at the hands of violent extremists. Canada strongly condemns these cowardly acts of terrorism. As an international community, we must stand united in our efforts to stop those responsible and to fight against hate by embracing the values of diversity, inclusion and peace.”