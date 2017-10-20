Short Film Competition Screening kicks off EstDocs 2017
Eestlased Kanadas 20 Oct 2017 EWR
EstDocs started its 2017 season with the Short Film Competition presentation in Toronto on Thursday. Held at the Super Wonder Gallery, film fans had the opportunity to explore Estonian culture through featured short films from all over the world. The filled to capacity venue served the event well with its combined theater and art gallery. A total of 17 short films (max 7 min in length) were shown – all the films that were submitted to this year’s EstDocs Short Film Competition. These short films are being judged by the three-member jury consisting of Inga Diev (General Manager of Ouat Media, Canada), Laurence Green (filmmaker, Canada) and Peter Murdmaa (filmmaker, Estonia).
All the short film competition entries can be seen on EstDocs Youtube channel at www.youtube.com/estdocsto or below.
The EstDocs Short Film Competition jury award winners will be announced on Friday, November 3rd at the Estdocs Gala at the Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema.
The audience at the Super Wonder Gallery was given the opportunity to vote for their favorite film. The Otto Rannamäe Audience Favourite Award winner will be announced at the upcoming EstDocs gala.
In addition to the award ceremony, the gala will feature "The Woman in the Picture", a Priit Valkna documentary that explores the artist Lauri Sillak, aka Laurentsius and his creative process that takes place in a vacant wooden house in the heart of Tallinn. The house once belonged to the pioneer of the film and photography industry in Estonia, Johannes Parikas and his wife Lilli.
The EstDocs documentary film festival takes place from Nov 3 - 7, 2017 at various venues in Toronto. Printed programs are available at the Estonian House, Tartu College and Estonian Toronto Credit Union or visit www.estdocs.com for more information.
EstDocs 2017 Program
Photos: Maimu Mölder