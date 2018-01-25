Shareholder Meeting for Estonian House – February 12, 2018

Concerned shareholders of Estonian House representing 823 shares requisitioned a meeting of the Estonian House shareholders as provided for under the Corporations Act. This is a formal, lawful request that required the Board's response within 21 days. The request along with supporting documents was hand delivered to the Board on Jan 8, 2018. The board was obligated to call the meeting by Jan 29, 2018. The bylaws of Estonian House required that notice of meeting be given ten days in advance of the meeting. While the Board failed to call the meeting within 21 days, as required under the Act, on January 24, 2018, they advised that they would call the shareholders’ meeting.The meeting of the shareholders will be held onto deal with the questions and updates presented in the Requisition. In the event that the requirements prescribed by the Resolution have not been met, the Board must seek the approval of the shareholders with respect to a new mandate and Resolution.A formal request to attend the meeting will be sent to every shareholder on record along with the issues to be discussed. For all shareholder of Estonian House Shares:1. If you have not already done so, ensure that the office has your. IF you do not have access to e-mail then ensure that they have your2. For those of you that have, please take the time to have them written over to your name. You can do so at the Estonian House office.3. For those of you that have been given or will be given proxies for an Estonian House Share, please be aware that4. Individuals who have been delegated to vote theirare the only ones that are entitled to “proxy” rights if they do not personally own a share. Please make sure you have thethat authorizes you to vote the share of the organization.The Shareholder meeting will take place at Estonian House on. Please allow yourself time to be registered.Grupp aktsionäre, esindades 823 aktsiat, on kirjalikult kokku kutsunud Eesti Maja aktsionäride koosoleku kooskõlas seadusparagrahviga 295 Ontario Corporations Act RSO 1990 c.c. 38. See on formaalne juriidiline käik, mis kohustas Eesti Maja juhatuse vastust ja vastutulekut 21 päeva jooksul. See noot ja muud tõendavad dokumendid anti isiklikult üle Eesti Maja juhatusele 8. jaanuaril 2018. Eesti Maja juhatus oli kohustatud kokku kutsuma aktsionäride koosoleku hiljemalt 29. jaanuaril 2018. Eesti Maja kodukord nägi ette, et teade koosolekust peab ilmuma vähemalt 10 päeva enne ettenähtud koosolekut. Eesti Maja juhatus eiras seadust ega kutsunud kokku koosolekut 21 päeva jooksul, nagu kord ette nägi. Lõpuks 24. jaanuaril tuli teade, et Eesti Maja juhatus siiski kutsub kokku aktsionäride koosoleku.Aktsionäride koosolek toimubja käsitleb küsimusi ja uuendusi, mida on esitatud kirjalikus nõudes. Kui esitatud nõuded ei leia rahuldavat kajastust aktsionäride seas, Eesti Maja juhatus on kohustatud aktsionäride heakskiitu taotlema uue mandaadi ja resolutsiooni näol.Formaalne kutse koosolekule postitatakse igale aktsionärile koos kirjaliku koosoleku kavaga, mis sisaldab põhipunkte, mis tulevad arutlusele.Palume, et iga aktsionär teeb kindlaks lähipäevadel enne koosolekut, et Eesti Maja kontoril on TeieNeed aktsionärid, kes on viimasel ajal omandanud, peaksid varuma aega, et tulla Eesti Maja kontorisse neid aktsiad ümber kirjutama oma nimele.Juhime tähelepanu asjaolule, et, s.t. juhul, kui Teie kui aktsionär ei saa koosolekule tulla, võib Teie volitusega osaleda ainult isik, kes on ise aktsionär.Isikud, kes kuuluvad mingisse organisatsiooni ja on volitatud selle organisatsiooni poolt, on ainsad isikud, kellel on õigus neid volitusi esindada ilma, et nad ise oleksid aktsionärid.Koosolek toimubTungivalt soovitame kõikidel tulla varakult kohale, et anda küllalt aega registreerimiseks.