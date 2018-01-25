Shareholder Meeting for Estonian House – February 10, 2018

Concerned shareholders of Estonian House representing 823 shares requisitioned a meeting of the Estonian House shareholders as provided for under the Corporations Act. This is a formal, lawful request that required the Board's response within 21 days. The request along with supporting documents was hand delivered to the Board on Jan 8, 2018. The board was obligated to call the meeting by Jan 29, 2018. The bylaws of Estonian House required that notice of meeting be given ten days in advance of the meeting. The Estonian House board has chosen not to honour the shareholders request. The board is now in default of its obligations under the law.As a result, the concerned shareholders are exercising their right under the law to call a meeting of all the Shareholders onto deal with the questions and updates presented in their Requisition as well as, in the event that the requirements prescribed by the Resolution have not been met, the Board must seek the approval of the shareholders with respect to a new mandate and Resolution.A formal request to attend the meeting will be sent to every shareholder on record along with the issues to be discussed. For all shareholder of Estonian House Shares:1. If you have not already done so, ensure that the office has your. IF you do not have access to e-mail then ensure that they have your2. For those of you that have, please take the time to have them written over to your name. You can do so at the Estonian House office.3. For those of you that have been given or will be givenfor an Estonian House Share, please be aware that4. Individuals who have been delegated to vote theirare the only ones that are entitled to “proxy” rights if they do not personally own a share. Please make sure you have thethat authorizes you to vote the share of the organization.The Shareholder meeting will take place at Estonian House onThePlease allow yourself time to be registered.Grupp aktsionäre on palunud Eesti Maja juhatusel kokku kutsuda koosoleku, et arutada esilekerkinud küsimusi korporatsiooni tegevuses. See palve on kooskõlas paragrahv 295 Ontario Corporations Act RSO 1990 c.c. 38, kus on antud see võimalus ja õigus kui vähemalt 10% aktsionäridest on sellega nõus.Senini on Eesti Maja juhatus nende advokaat John R. Kennedy vahendusel tõrjunud kõiki palveid sellist koosolekut korraldada. Niisiis oleme olukorra ees kus grupp kes esindadab 823 aktsiat - grupp kes selgelt ületab kümneprotsendilist alammäära nõuet mida seadus ette näeb - kutsub kokku ja korraldab Eesti Maja aktsionäride koosolekuArutlusele tuleb Eesti Maja juhatuse puudulik transparentsus aktsionäride ees Madisoni projekti suhtes ja tõsine asjaolu, et “Due Diligence” protsessi tähtajad on eelmainitud projektil aegunud. On viimane aeg, et Eesti Maja juhatus annab aru nendes küsimustes.Palume, et iga aktsionär teeb kindlaks lähipäevadel enne koosolekut, et Eesti Maja kontoril on Teie korrektsed andmed st. e-mail, ja ka eluaseme aadress.Need aktsionärid kes on viimasel ajal omandanud aktsiaid pärimise teel, peaksid varuma aega, et tulla Eesti Maja kontorisse neid aktsiad ümber kirjutama oma nimele.Juhime siin tähelepanu asjaolule, et volitusi võib koosolekul esindada ainult isik kes on ka ise aktsionär, s.t. juhul kui Teie kui aktsionär ei saa koosolekule tulla, võib Teie volitusega osaleda ainult isik kes on ise aktsionär.Isikud kes kuuluvad mingisse organisatsiooni ja on volitatud selle organisatsiooni poolt hääletama organisatsiooni nimel, on ainsad isikud kellel on õigus neid volitusi esindada ilma, et nad ise oleksid aktsionärid.Veelkord, koosolek toimubTungivalt soovitame kõikidel tulla varakult kohale, et anda küllalt aega registreerimiseks.