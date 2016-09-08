September Newsletter Investments 101, New Hours & Student Loans!
Teadaanded 01 Sep 2016  EWR
September Newsletter Investments 101, New Hours & Student Loans!
Eesti keeles allpool

Events

20th Annual EGO Golf Tournament - September 24, 2016 at Mill Run Golf Club. Contact Jaak Järve for details: . ECU is a proud sponsor of this event, and we look forward to seeing you there!

Investments 101 Seminar - September 21, 2016 at 7:00 pm. Hosted by ECU, presented by our Investment Specialist, Heili Orav. For details visit www.estoniancu.com!

Toronto Estonian Schools begin Tuesday, September 13th. Toronto Estonian Kindergarten begins on Saturday, September 10th.
Our Current Rates
(as of August 1, 2016)

First Time Borrower as low as = 2.29%

Premium Savings = 0.90%

GICs Non-Redeemable

1YR = 1.25%
2 YR = 1.30%
3 YR = 1.40%
4 YR = 1.80%
5 YR = 2.00%

RRSP/RRIF/TFSA

VAR. = 0.90%
1 YR = 1.25%
2 YR = 1.30%
3 YR = 1.40%
4 YR = 1.80%
5 YR = 2.00%

Contact Information:

Tel: 416 465-4659
TF: 1-866-844-3828
Fax: 416 465-8442

In Estonia: 712-1912
Skype: estocu
estoniancu.com

Septembri Ringkiri Lahtiseletatud investeeringud, uued lahtiolekuajad ja tudengilaenud!



Tulevased sündmused

20. EGO golfiturniir - 24.september 2016, Mill Run Golfiklubis. Kontakt: Jaak Järve - . Toronto Eesti Ühispank on üks sponsoritest. Ootame teid kõiki osalema. 2

Lahtiseletatud investeeringud
21.september 2016 19,00 Toronto Eesti Ühispanga investeeringute spetsialist Heili Orav esineb Toronto Eesti Maja kohvikus.

Toronto Eesti Koolid alustavad teisipäeval, 13.septembril. Toronto Eesti Lasteaed alustab laupäeval, 10.septembril.
Intressimäärad
(1.august, 2016)

Laenuintress esmakordsele laenajale = 2.29%

Jooksev hoiuarve = 0.90%

Kinnine tähtajaline hoius

1 a. = 1.25%
2 a. = 1.30%
3 a. = 1.40%
4 a. = 1.80%
5 a. = 2.00%

Registreeritud hoiused
(RRSP, RRIF, TFSA)

Muutuva intressiga arve = 0.90%
1 a. = 1.25%
2 a. = 1.30%
3 a. = 1.40%
4 a. = 1.80%
5 a. = 2.00%

Kontakt:

Tel: 416 465-4659
TF: 1-866-844-3828
Fax: 416 465-8442

Eestis: 712-1912
Skype: estocu
estoniancu.com




Estonian Credit Union
958 Broadview Ave
Toronto Ontario M4K2R6
Canada
 
