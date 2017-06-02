Seedrioru Talgud 2017 Season
Eestlased Kanadas 02 Jun 2017
The official Talgud Season is underway we are hoping you might help us again with more painting, pruning and repairs to prepare the site for the upcoming season!

Join us again and help keep Seedrioru looking good!

Eric Tiisler

2017 Schedule
03-Jun-17
17-Jun-17
30-Sep-17
Talgud Saturday June 3rd!

Food is being provided by Hamilton Eesti Selts

Top Jobs
Lawn mowing and trimming , sand hauling for the beach,
Removal of branches and landscaping, stump grinding
Painting of interior and exterior areas around the site
Cleaning of windows and floors
Minor carpentry repairs to windows and trim, new bathroom stalls, sauna siding
Here is what you can bring:
Rakes, chain saws, trailers, trimmers, painting clothes, carpentry tools, Estonian work ethic!

TOP Projects Spring/Summer 2017

We need help with these larger projects. Let us know if you want to sink your teeth into something bigger and very meaningful.

Main Hall
Main hall flooring renovation
Cabin Renovations
Electrical improvements
2 Bathrooms for Pautare (4 toilets, 4 sinks)
Changed layout configurations to increase capacity/better usage
Screen door replacement
Painting, fixing and winterizing!
New flooring for some areas
Red House
Foundation work, plumbing and electrical
Doors and windows repaired or replaced
Sauna
Hot water tank area enclosed, new window
Exterior siding with Seedrioru wood
Pond Improvements
Sauna dock replacement
New Playset – Red House
Jaanu Teene has procured a beautiful playset. It needs to be rebuilt
We need your expertise!!!

All the above projects require someone with the skills and knowledge to keep our expenses down and the completion successful! It can be done on your own schedule if you cannot make the fall Talgud. There are many people available to help, but I need project managers to take the bull by the horns and organize themselves.
 
