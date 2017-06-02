Seedrioru Talgud 2017 Season

03-Jun-17

17-Jun-17

30-Sep-17

Lawn mowing and trimming , sand hauling for the beach,

Removal of branches and landscaping, stump grinding

Painting of interior and exterior areas around the site

Cleaning of windows and floors

Minor carpentry repairs to windows and trim, new bathroom stalls, sauna siding

Main Hall

Main hall flooring renovation

Cabin Renovations

Electrical improvements

2 Bathrooms for Pautare (4 toilets, 4 sinks)

Changed layout configurations to increase capacity/better usage

Screen door replacement

Painting, fixing and winterizing!

New flooring for some areas

Red House

Foundation work, plumbing and electrical

Doors and windows repaired or replaced

Sauna

Hot water tank area enclosed, new window

Exterior siding with Seedrioru wood

Pond Improvements

Sauna dock replacement

New Playset – Red House

The official Talgud Season is underway we are hoping you might help us again with more painting, pruning and repairs to prepare the site for the upcoming season!Join us again and help keep Seedrioru looking good!Eric TiislerFood is being provided by Hamilton Eesti SeltsRakes, chain saws, trailers, trimmers, painting clothes, carpentry tools, Estonian work ethic!We need help with these larger projects. Let us know if you want to sink your teeth into something bigger and very meaningful.Jaanu Teene has procured a beautiful playset. It needs to be rebuiltAll the above projects require someone with the skills and knowledge to keep our expenses down and the completion successful! It can be done on your own schedule if you cannot make the fall Talgud. There are many people available to help, but I need project managers to take the bull by the horns and organize themselves.