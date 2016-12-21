Russia urges Canada to keep NATO soldiers out of Latvia - G&M
Rahvusvahelised uudised 21 Dec 2016  EWR
A sniper team from the 1st Battalion, Royal 22e Régiment locate and shoot a target in a night-shoot on a firing range in Adazi, Latvia during Operation REASSURANCE on April 18, 2016.
A sniper team from the 1st Battalion, Royal 22e Régiment locate and shoot a target in a night-shoot on a firing range in Adazi, Latvia during Operation REASSURANCE on April 18, 2016. (Master Corporal Andrew Davis/Master Corporal Andrew Davis)

Steven Chase, G&M.
Russia’s ambassador to Canada says the upcoming NATO deployment in Latvia – that Canadian soldiers will lead to deter Moscow’s aggression in eastern Europe – will be bad for regional security and an unwise diversion of resources from fighting the biggest menace: terrorism.

Alexander Darchiev’s comments follow high-profile terror attacks Monday in which an assassin killed Russia’s envoy to Turkey and a truck plowed into a Christmas market in Berlin.

“It’s a huge distraction of resources and diversion from the real threat that we have – that of international terrorism,” Mr. Darchiev said of the NATO deterrence effort that will place Western fighter jets, troops and tanks in eastern European countries.

