Russia urges Canada to keep NATO soldiers out of Latvia - G&M

A sniper team from the 1st Battalion, Royal 22e Régiment locate and shoot a target in a night-shoot on a firing range in Adazi, Latvia during Operation REASSURANCE on April 18, 2016. (Master Corporal Andrew Davis/Master Corporal Andrew Davis)

Russia’s ambassador to Canada says the upcoming NATO deployment in Latvia – that Canadian soldiers will lead to deter Moscow’s aggression in eastern Europe – will be bad for regional security and an unwise diversion of resources from fighting the biggest menace: terrorism.Alexander Darchiev’s comments follow high-profile terror attacks Monday in which an assassin killed Russia’s envoy to Turkey and a truck plowed into a Christmas market in Berlin.“It’s a huge distraction of resources and diversion from the real threat that we have – that of international terrorism,” Mr. Darchiev said of the NATO deterrence effort that will place Western fighter jets, troops and tanks in eastern European countries.