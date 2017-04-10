Russia beyond Putin. Is fundamental change in Russia possible?

Is fundamental change in Russia possible? Would it overhaul the system, or modify or improve it without transforming it? And if change were to occur, will it necessarily be change Western observers would approve of? These are the questions addressed in the Spring 2017 issue of Dædalus on “Russia Beyond Putin.”
After what could be a quarter of a century in power by 2024, Putin’s departure could be utterly destabilizing, the Brookings Institution’s Fiona Hill argues in “The Next Mr. Putin? The Question of Succession”….
Russian politics from the tsars through Vladimir Putin has been shaped by patronalism, a social equilibrium in which personal connections dominate, collective action happens primarily through individualized punishments and rewards, and trends in the political system reflect changing patterns of coordination among nationwide networks of actual acquaintances that typically cut across political parties, firms, nongovernmental organizations, and even the state, argues George Washington University’s Henry E. Hale, a former Reagan-Fascell fellow at the National Endowment for Democracy.
