Robert Horvath - Chinese Culture Centre.

Robert Horvath Chinese Culture Centre.Dear Friends , I`m going to play Rachmaninov`s first piano concerto on November 11th /2017 with the CBSO orchestra conducted by. The concert is in the beautiful concert hall of the Chinese Culture Centre @8PM .Tha orchestra is going to play the composer`s unbelievably beautiful symphony no.2 as well . I hope to see you there !Subscribe Today! 2017-18 Concert Season :: Cathedral Bluffs Symphony OrchestraCathedral Bluffs Symphony Orchestra is passionate about the power of orchestral music and the effect it has in live performance. Led by Artistic Director Norman Reintamm, we will bring to life some of the greatest musical masterpieces, introduce you to some of Canada’s rising stars and present criti...cathedralbluffs.com