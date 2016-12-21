Resilience as Part of NATO's Strategy: Deterrence by Denial and Cyber Defence
Tomas Jermalavičius, Piret Pernik ICDC
The School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS) of John Hopkins University published a study entitled “Forward Resilience: Protecting Society in an Interconnected World”. Tomas Jermalavičius, a head of studies, and Piret Pernik, a research fellow at the ICDS, contributed an article for the book. The volume focuses on the notion of resilience and how the EU and NATO are building the capacity to anticipate, preempt and resolve disruptive challenges to vital societal functions. Authors of the papers argue that state-by-state approaches to resilience are insufficient in an interconnected world and resilience must be projected forward.

In the article entitled “Resilience as Part of NATO’s Strategy: Deterrence by Denial and Cyber Defence” Jermalavičius and Pernik discuss how resilience is related to the concept of deterrence, and recommend the ways to foster resilience in the context of cyber security both in the Alliance and its neighbouring countries. The article can be accessed on the SAIS website http://transatlanticrelations.... . The full book is available also at the SAIS website.
 
