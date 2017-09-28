Report on the 21st EGO GOLF TOURNAMENT Eesti Elu, EWR

On September 23rd, 2017, 63 golfers from across North America gathered for the 21st Annual EGO Golf Tournament at the beautiful Mill Run Golf Course just west of Uxbridge, Ontario. The weather was very much like mid-summer at 31 degrees and sunny.As the golfers arrived for registration at 11:00 am they were received by hot coffee and kringel. The kringels were donated by Ülle Veltmann Catering. Lunch was a choice of hamburger or sausage on a bun. After lunch the golfers took part in the putting contest run by Tony Kadai.After a group photo, Matt Savage, the Mill Run Golf Course Pro welcomed the EGO golfers and went over some of the rules pertaining to the scramble play. Jaak Jarve, EGO president also welcomed this year’s golfers and notified everybody of the new category of play for the “240” scramble players (where all four members’ ages add up to over 240).At about 1:00 pm, the shotgun EGO tournament carts rolled out from the clubhouse to the awaiting tees and fairways. The course was in excellent shape, and the greens were fast.The individual winners were as follows:Grist Hole #8- Hole-In-One (Win a 2016 Nissan Juke)- no winner- Closest to Pin (Men)- Ian Daniels- Closest to the Pin (Ladies)- no winnerWheel Hole #1- Closet to the Beer Keg- Tõnu KadaiWheel Hole #3- Ladies Longest Drive- Alexandra WilbiksWheel Hole#4- Closest to the Pin (Everybody)- Rob HolmesWheel Hole #5- Men’s Longest Drive- Brody KrabiWheel Hole #7- Closest to the Pin (Ladies)- no winner- Closest to the Pin (Men)- Heiki KolgaWheel Hole #9- Straightest Drive- Val NystromMost of the individual winners received a $100.00 gift certificate from BEST BUY. Rob Holmes won a bottle of Hennesey Cognac on the Kopvillem/Liik memorial hole. Heiki Kolga won a 32” inch television presented by Robert Saarna from Royal Lepage for the closest to the pin on Wheel Hole #7. Val Nystrom won a $150 gift certificate from Best Buy, for Straightest Drive On Wheel Hole #9.Men’s putting champion was Enno Kaasik who beat out Tõnu Rudmik in a sudden death playoff with a score of 20 points.Women’s putting champion was Paula Sainthill also with 20 points.All putting champions received $50 LCBO gift certificates.For the Individual Championship low gross men’s top three winners were:1st Place- Jako Pettinen 892nd Place- Jason Brooks 923rd Place- Peeter Ojala 94For the Individual Championship low gross ladies top winner was:1st Place- Tatiana OjalaThe winners for the Scramble Teams were as follows:Ladies top two teams1st Place- Aili Wells, Kim van Dyke, Paula Sainthill, Susan Blye +22nd Place- Marlene Kuutan, Tiiu Tõnisson, Riina Klaas, Imbi Lodge +6Mens top three teams1st Place- Endel Oolup, Ray Skyvington, Thomas Vanaselja, Margus Heinmaa -42nd Place- Jonas Varrik, Jarek Varrik, Peeter Veltmann, Peter Poolsaar -23rd Place- Rob Saarna, Rob Holmes, Tony Anderson, Eric Ireland EvenMixed top four teams1st Place- Alexandra Wilbiks, Tyler Krabi, Brody Krabi, Mike Krabi -32nd Place- Maris-Ann Heinmaa, Sven Lilleoru, Katrin Roop, Ken Valvur +13rd Place- Tiit Telmet, Tõnu Rudmik, Helle Varrik, Enn Varrik +43rd Place- Andres Järve, Val Nystrrom, Tõnu Kadai +4“240” top three teams1st Place – Uno Jaason, Aivo Veel, Madis Virro, Jared Diehl -22nd Place- Hillar Alkok, Tiit Romet, Enno Kaasik, Peter Tõnisson -13rd Place-Heiki Kolga, Kalev Kuutan, Valdeko Novek, Arne Kolga +1When the players came into the clubhouse after their round of golf they were treated to a dinner of chicken and Mill Run salad, followed by dessert and coffee. Prior to dinner, Jaak Järve asked everyone to stand for a moment of silence in memory of a previous EGO Tournament organizer, Enno Vaher, who passed away earlier this year. Hillar Alkok said grace and the feasting began.Following dinner, Jaak Järve distributed out the awards and raffle winning prizes. The raffle generated $1200.00 for the EGO tournament. Some of the top prizes included free rounds of golf at the Mill Run golf course, high-end liquor gift baskets assembled by Mihkel Schaer, Best Buy gift coupons, Baton Rouge Restaurant gift coupons, LCBO gift cards, and dozens of golf balls and caps from Jared Diehl. Many thanks for the golfers who donated other premium raffle prizes.The tournament was a huge success due to the participation of the players but also our hole sponsors- Estonian Foundation of Canada, Estonian Toronto Credit Union, Robert Saarna- Royal Lepage, Heinsoo Insurance, Ülle Veltmann Catering, friends of Peeter Kopvillem and Allan Liik, Jack Lake Productions Inc., Nicodemo Bruzzese and a special thanks to Rob Brown from Alta Nissan Aurora for the 2017 Juke opportunity.EGO (Estonian Golf Club of Ontario) would also like to thank Nicole Barber and Kariina Järve for their spotting duties on Grist Hole #8 and their registration services. Thanks again to Tõnu Kadai who managed the putting contest.Thank you Matt Savage, Nick Senkiw and the entire Mill Run Golf Course team, you made us feel at home again.See you all next year, at our 22nd anniversary, at the Nobleton Lakes Golf Course on September 22nd 2018!Jaak Järve