Eestlased Kanadas 31 Jan 2017  EWR
Raise the Roof Fundraiser
A roof over our head keeps our community safe, warm, together and strong. The Friends of the Toronto Estonian House are currently fundraising for a new roof. A grant is available; the amount is dependant on our community matching the funds requested. In order to receive a greater amount we must ourselves contribute the equivalent amount. In 2 days $10,000 has been raised, but much more is needed. If you love the Estonian House please donate now as the deadline is approaching. Presently only your contact information and donation amount is needed. Thank you for supporting your community.
For more information contact:
416-419-9507
416-487-2094
 
