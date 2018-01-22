Public consultation Tue Jan 23 @ 6:30 re: Whistler's and Salvation Army sites

There is a City Planning Public Consultation, Tuesday Jan 23 @ 6:30 PM, 958 Broadview Ave (Estonian House), in regards to two planning applications, for Whistler’s and Salvation Army sites (see links below).
The City's public notice here:
https://gallery.mailchimp.com/... .
The applications:
Whistler’s new owners have filed an application for a 10 storey building at the corner of Broadview and Mortimer. (http://app.toronto.ca/Developm... )
The Salvation Army has filed an Official Plan Amendment application to secure rights to build an 11 storey building at some point in the future. (http://app.toronto.ca/Developm... ) .
The Broadview Avenue Planning Study (BAPS 2014-2016) can be found here: https://www.toronto.ca/city-go... (See "Study Outcome" - Official Plan Amendment and Urban Design Guidelines).
