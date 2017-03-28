Preliminary Thoughts ahead of Town Hall Meeting

Tartu College, Estonian Credit Union and Estonian Foundation of Canada have together (TC Group) entered into a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Build Toronto (City of Toronto), to purchase the parking lot at 9 Madison Avenue., behind Tartu College for the purposes of developing a new Estonian Community Centre. The Toronto Estonian House Board has been requested to sell the Estonian House (EH) Broadview property and from the proceeds of the sale, finance the new TC Group Estonian Community Centre.The preliminary observations of the proposed Community Centre on the parking lot is that the site is too small for such an undertaking, is missing all the necessary functionality of a community centre and is not in the right location for our community.The Toronto Estonian House (EH) was purchased and has been the home and cultural centre for the Estonian Community since 1960. It is convenient to access by car from the highway and by bus and subway. It has a much bigger land area of 43,500 square feet compared to approx. 12,000 square feet at 9 Madison Ave. The EH has 60 on-site parking spaces while 9 Madison Avenue does not have any parking. The rentable sq. footage for EH is 33,540 square feet compared to approx. 6 to 8,000 square feet possible per floor at 9 Madison Ave. EH usable space is enough to accommodate all of the Estonian Community social and cultural needs now and in the future, which would be impossible at 9 Madison Ave location. The facilities at EH includes: 3 different size banquet halls, a large hall on fourth floor, 8 school rooms, Montessori day care, restaurant, 3 kitchens, large entrance foyer, storage, clock room, shooting gallery, gift shop and many rental offices, including Estonian Credit Union, Heinsoo Insurance and Consulate General of the Republic of Estonian, all of which generate income for the upkeep of the Estonian House.The bird’s eye view of the project shows a u-shaped building with approx. 20-25 ft. wide wings (a quarter of the width of the suur saal) extending out and a little wider 35-40 ft. building at the back extended onto an adjacent property owned by the Estonian Credit Union. The shape suggests a gallery-exhibition type buildings rather than a building suitable as a functional community centre. The building is to be constructed over double width and height subway lines, which could make it an extremely costly building. It is unlikely that approval would be given to extend the building on the adjacent land. There seems to be a tunnel under the glass gallery wing on the south side which will further reduce the usable site area. The tunnel is probably required to gain access to the few parking spots behind the TC. The oversized open court yard would become a public space without a fence. The maintenance and security of this yard may become costly.The Madison Avenue is a narrow one-way street with one lane for cars and one for parking where most of the parking is reserved for local users. Paid parking would be the only option (minimum $4.00 to $15.00 per use) depending on time parked. The street is difficult to enter and difficult to exit by car to Bloor St., having to cross pedestrian traffic, bicycle traffic, one lane of parked cars before reaching the single lane car traffic each way on Bloor St.. The subway station is a comfortable distance away, the same could be said for the Estonian House.The existing Tartu College is a high-rise rental student residence, built in 1969, with some office space on the main floor and approximately 4000 square feet in the basement provided for the Estonian fraternities and functions. Both parts of the TC buildings need to be financially and operationally independent from one another by law and from this proposal.The TC Group are amongst the richest Estonian public organizations in Toronto and can develop and finance their project or anything they choose, they need not look to the Estonian House and Estonian community for their proposed community gallery. As shareholders we need to insist that the EH Board, sit back, reassess all of their options, including the revitalization of the existing Estonian House. We are in the driver’s seat, let’s stop being passengers and allowing ourselves over the past 10 years to be driven only towards the cliffs edge.The Estonian House Broadview land value of $8,000,000.00 to $10,000,000.00 and land size of 43,500 sq. ft. has a much greater return on investment than the land value and land size 12,000 sq. ft. of the TC parking lot. Additionally the 8-10 million dollar property value of EH is mortgage free, an almost debt free capital asset. With additional government grants and donations from the Estonian Community we can continue the rejuvenation, renovation and additions to the Estonian House. The Friends of Estonian House have already started to decorate and repair the EH and the work will continue with the support of Estonian community, who have already shown their generous support. We ask all the members of the EH Board to join in the rejuvenation of the EH.Overall, the proposal at 9 Madison Ave. would not meet the requirements of Estonian community based on my preliminary assessment. It’s not just a matter of sentiment to maintain our Estonian House that drives me to say this; the shareholders must also look at the dollar to dollar value of the TC proposal and assess what we are being offered and what we are being asked to give up!Guido Laikve, Architect (Ret)