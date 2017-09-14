Postwar Estonians left their mark on Toronto - G&M
Eestlased Kanadas 14 Sep 2017  EWR
    Trüki   E-post   FB     
exhibit shows how Uno Prii, Michael Bach and a handful of other architects quite likely accelerated adoption of modernist design in the city.

Should you find yourself standing on roof of Tartu College at 310 Bloor St. W., wind whipping up your hair, be prepared for an assault of Estonian architecture. Starting with the former Rochdale College by Tampold and Wells, your eyes scan west to take in 666 Spadina Ave. by Uno Prii, followed by an unconfimed Prii at 720 Spadina. North of Bloor, a number of Prii apartments follow on Huron Street, Walmer Avenue and Spadina; even the pointy crown of Prii's familiar 20 Prince Arthur, which was listed on the city's heritage register in 2004, is visible from here. In all, you'll count about 10 Estonian-designed buildings.

https://beta.theglobeandmail.c...
 
    Trüki   E-post   FB     

Kommentaar:

 

Ära postita roppusi, ärireklaami, autorikaitse alla kuuluvaid materjale või teksti mis halvustab põhjendamatult teisi isikuid. EWR jätab endale õiguse kustutada mistahes kommentaari. Kommentaarid esindavad kirjutaja isiklikke seisukohti.
SÜNDMUSED LÄHIAJAL

Vaata veel ...

Lisa uus sündmus

TUNA
Histrodamus
Canadian Cincinnatus
Speak Esto
Muusikamoos
Netiraadio
Eesti Maja Torontos
Eesti Maja Torontos
Estonian (Toronto) Credit Union
Estonian (Toronto) Credit Union
Kotkajärve Metsaülikool
Kotkajärve Metsaülikool
Toronto Eesti Seltsi Lasteaed
Toronto Eesti Seltsi Lasteaed
Toronto Eesti Täienduskoolid
Toronto Eesti Täienduskoolid
Estonian Embassy in Ottawa
Estonian Embassy in Ottawa
Eestlaste Kesknõukogu Kanadas
Eestlaste Kesknõukogu Kanadas
Eesti Kultuuriinfo
Eesti Kultuuriinfo
Tartu College Estonian Studies Library
Tartu College Estonian Studies Library
Montreali Eesti Selts
Montreali Eesti Selts
Estonian Canadian Historical Commission
Estonian Canadian Historical Commission
Skautlipkond Põhjakotka
Skautlipkond Põhjakotka
Chicago Eesti Maja
Chicago Eesti Maja
New Yorgi Eesti Maja
New Yorgi Eesti Maja