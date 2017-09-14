Postwar Estonians left their mark on Toronto - G&M

exhibit shows how Uno Prii, Michael Bach and a handful of other architects quite likely accelerated adoption of modernist design in the city.Should you find yourself standing on roof of Tartu College at 310 Bloor St. W., wind whipping up your hair, be prepared for an assault of Estonian architecture. Starting with the former Rochdale College by Tampold and Wells, your eyes scan west to take in 666 Spadina Ave. by Uno Prii, followed by an unconfimed Prii at 720 Spadina. North of Bloor, a number of Prii apartments follow on Huron Street, Walmer Avenue and Spadina; even the pointy crown of Prii's familiar 20 Prince Arthur, which was listed on the city's heritage register in 2004, is visible from here. In all, you'll count about 10 Estonian-designed buildings.