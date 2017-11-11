Parliament Hill
Eestlased Kanadas 11 Nov 2017  EWR
The Royal Canadian Legion is presenting a virtual Poppy Drop on Parliament Hill again this year. Each evening from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. from Oct. 27 to Nov. 11, 2017, 117,000 falling poppies will be projected onto the iconic Peace Tower and Centre Block. There is one poppy for each of Canada’s fallen. “The Last Post” will be played on the Peace Tower bells by Dominion Carillonneur Dr. Andrea McCrady before the first Poppy falls on the first night.
National War Memorial (9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.)

Every year, the Royal Canadian Legion organizes the National Remembrance Day Ceremony at the National War Memorial in downtown Ottawa. Highlights include the veterans themselves on parade, the attendance of the Prime Minister, the Governor General of Canada, and the Silver Cross Mother – a woman whose child has died while serving in the military. There is also a wreath-laying ceremony and a rousing fly-past (weather permitting).

Thousands of people gather to pay their respects to veterans during this very moving event. Crowds can hear the proceedings over loud speakers and have the option to watch a live feed on the jumbo screens. The event is also broadcast nationally. From 9:00 to 10:00 a.m., a Virtual Wall of Honour and Remembrance is displayed on the screens, displaying nearly 2000 photographs of late veterans

At the end of the National Ceremony and throughout the day, people remove poppies from their coats and place them on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. In a moving act of remembrance, the tomb is covered in red poppies by the end of the day.

