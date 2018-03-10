Ontario PC Leader Race Undecided Amid Reported Vote Recount CTV NEWS
By Jen Skerritt
and Greg Quinn
March 10, 2018, 6:31 PM EST Updated on March 10, 2018, 8:49 PM EST
CBC, National Post cite sources who say Doug Ford won race
Ford’s late brother, Rob, gained fame for admitting crack use
Progressive Conservative leadership candidate Doug Ford. Photographer: Vince Talotta/Toronto Star via Getty Images
A closely watched election to lead Ontario’s Progressive Conservative Party -- one which could thrust the brother of the infamous late Toronto mayor Rob Ford into the national spotlight -- hangs in the balance amid a vote recount.
