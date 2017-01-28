Eesti Elu
Online declassified CIA documents on Estonia show what held attention of intelligence agency Estonian Life
Eestlased Kanadas 28 Jan 2017 EL (Estonian Life)Eesti Elu
    Trüki   E-post   FB     
Laas Leivat
- pics/2017/01/49092_001.jpg


A 1995 execuitve order required all non-exempt historically valuable CIA documents, more than 25 years old to be declassified. As a result, the intelligence agency recently published more than 12 million pages, some 930,000 documents online, making decades of files easy to access and search.
Prior to this, the documents were available to the public, but they could only be accessed in person during business hours at the National Archives in Maryland. Only four computers were available for use.
A search for Estonia-related reports produced a wide variety of materials on various topics, many gleaned from Soviet era newspapers published in occupied Estonia and others through various means and sources.
Some of the declassifed material offers surprises about the eclectic interests of the CIA. For instance, the Estonian community in Shanghai, was described in a multi-page report written in 1947:
“From 1931 to 1946 the number of members of the Shanghai Estonian community varied from 120 to 150. About 30% were born in Estonia and spoke the language fluently; 60% were naturalized Estonian ctizens through marriage or other means; the remaining 10% were persons claiming Estonian citizenship or holding questionable passports.
”Prior to the outbreak of World War II, the majority of the members of the Estonian communirty in Shanghai were planning to return to Estonia. However this was not possible because of the Japanese invasion of China. In 1939 , an organization called ”Eesti Selts” was formed. ... The main purpose of the ”Eesti Selts” was to establish better contact with Estonia, to obtain Estonian literature and to help Estonians in need. ... In the early fall of 1940 there were various indications that the Shanghai Estonian Consulate would be closed by the Soviet authorities. (Estonia had then been invaded by Russia.ed.)
(Pikemalt Eesti Elu 27.jaanuari paberlehest)
 
    Trüki   E-post   FB     

Kommentaar:

 


Kui sa ei näe seda pilti, siis midagi on süsteemiga lahti
Mis see on?
Palun sisesta tähed/numbrid ülalolevalt pildilt:
Ära postita roppusi, ärireklaami, autorikaitse alla kuuluvaid materjale või teksti mis halvustab põhjendamatult teisi isikuid. EWR jätab endale õiguse kustutada mistahes kommentaari. Kommentaarid esindavad kirjutaja isiklikke seisukohti.
28 Jan 2017 19:53
A celebration of Estonia’s nationhood features favourites by Arvo Pärt – and a world premiere.
28 Jan 2017 19:22
Kontsert Sounds of Finland märgib Soome 100. juubelit Eesti Elu
28 Jan 2017 19:16
Ajaloolane: Kaljulaid ei ole sellistesse olukordadesse sattunud nagu Päts ning ei oska mõista tema olulist rolli meie ajaloos
28 Jan 2017 19:06
Vabaerakond: Jüri Ratas, võta palun aeg maha ja ära allkirjasta Rail Balticu lepingut
28 Jan 2017 15:32
EKRE toel jõuab rahvaalgatuse eelnõu riikokku ERR
28 Jan 2017 12:41
Hardo Aasmäe: Rail Baltic lõhnab korruptsiooni järele? Meenutame DELFI
28 Jan 2017 12:33
"Rahva teenrid": Rail Baltic pole kuigi mõistlik projekt ERR
28 Jan 2017 12:30
Tõnis Mägi: valus on näha, kuidas meie riigis pööratakse kõik pea peale OBJEKTIIV
28 Jan 2017 12:21
Avalikult Rail Balticust juhatuse liige Priit Humal: meil on veel võimalus teha õige valik Uued Uudised
28 Jan 2017 12:12
Annotatsioon Rein Orn’i CD „Hetked“ juurde
28 Jan 2017 12:10
Jagamismajanduse vähe räägitud külg: USAs on tekknud oma "kalevipojad", kel on karmid töö- ja elutingimused
28 Jan 2017 11:55
Gorbatšov: paistab, et maailm valmistub sõjaks
28 Jan 2017 11:51
Kaos lennujaamades: Trumpi «moslemikeeld» juba piirab liikumist
28 Jan 2017 10:34
Tulemas on Sõbrapäeva pärastlõuna Eesti Elu
28 Jan 2017 10:15
Woodworking in Estonia Estonian Life
28 Jan 2017 09:58
First rule of improv: act first, think later Estonian Life
28 Jan 2017 09:55
Online declassified CIA documents on Estonia show what held attention of intelligence agency Estonian Life
28 Jan 2017 09:52
EKLi turniiri ja Jõekääru võrkpallilaagri vahel kujunenud ühendus Eesti Elu
SÜNDMUSED LÄHIAJAL

Vaata veel ...

Lisa uus sündmus

TUNA
Histrodamus
Canadian Cincinnatus
Speak Esto
Muusikamoos
Netiraadio
Eesti Maja Torontos
Eesti Maja Torontos
Estonian (Toronto) Credit Union
Estonian (Toronto) Credit Union
Kotkajärve Metsaülikool
Kotkajärve Metsaülikool
Toronto Eesti Seltsi Lasteaed
Toronto Eesti Seltsi Lasteaed
Toronto Eesti Täienduskoolid
Toronto Eesti Täienduskoolid
Estonian Embassy in Ottawa
Estonian Embassy in Ottawa
Eestlaste Kesknõukogu Kanadas
Eestlaste Kesknõukogu Kanadas
Eesti Kultuuriinfo
Eesti Kultuuriinfo
Tartu College Estonian Studies Library
Tartu College Estonian Studies Library
Montreali Eesti Selts
Montreali Eesti Selts
Estonian Canadian Historical Commission
Estonian Canadian Historical Commission
Skautlipkond Põhjakotka
Skautlipkond Põhjakotka
Chicago Eesti Maja
Chicago Eesti Maja
New Yorgi Eesti Maja
New Yorgi Eesti Maja