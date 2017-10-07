October 14, Estonian House Octoberfest in full tempo Estonian Life

“Oktoberfest even better, than in Germany” trumpets Travelocity regarding Estonian Oktoberfest on Google with an eye-catching review.While the Toronto Estonian House at 958 Broadview Avenue may not have the “7 beer deal” special, they will serve Estonian imported VIRU beer, wine and soft drinks will be available from the Cash Bar to accompany the special sausages with sauerkraut, potato salad and rye bread. Dessert will be strudels. Just add mustard for more spice while leisurely enjoying the evening’s entertainment of folk dancing with foot tapping live music that could even become dancing the polka for all.Listen and participate in the Estonian singalong while easily following the provided written words. 958 Broadview may not be Munich but we have a great hall at Estonian House that can handle all the clamor of the evening while we are supporting theToronto Estonian Community.So come young and old on October 14. Party starts at 4:00 pm Prosit! The shooting range will be open from 4:00 p.m to 6:00 p.m. and there will be chess boards set up for the more combative participants.Participating organizations: EMS, AKEN, Etnograafiline Ring, T.E.Selts, T.E.P.P., Kungla, T.E. Maleklubi, EKKT, Majandusklubi, etc.Tickets are $10.00 and available at the Estore at 958 Broadview Ave. Tickets can be booked at the Estore or by calling Estore at 416-461-5799 – Ingrid Sepp. Or send your inquiries or request for tickets to