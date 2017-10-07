Eesti Elu
October 14, Estonian House Octoberfest in full tempo Estonian Life (1)
Eestlased Kanadas 07 Oct 2017 EL (Estonian Life)Eesti Elu
    Trüki   E-post   FB     
“Oktoberfest even better, than in Germany” trumpets Travelocity regarding Estonian Oktoberfest on Google with an eye-catching review.
- pics/2017/10/50464_001_t.jpg


While the Toronto Estonian House at 958 Broadview Avenue may not have the “7 beer deal” special, they will serve Estonian imported VIRU beer, wine and soft drinks will be available from the Cash Bar to accompany the special sausages with sauerkraut, potato salad and rye bread. Dessert will be strudels. Just add mustard for more spice while leisurely enjoying the evening’s entertainment of folk dancing with foot tapping live music that could even become dancing the polka for all.

Listen and participate in the Estonian singalong while easily following the provided written words. 958 Broadview may not be Munich but we have a great hall at Estonian House that can handle all the clamor of the evening while we are supporting theToronto Estonian Community.

So come young and old on October 14. Party starts at 4:00 pm Prosit! The shooting range will be open from 4:00 p.m to 6:00 p.m. and there will be chess boards set up for the more combative participants.

Participating organizations: EMS, AKEN, Etnograafiline Ring, T.E.Selts, T.E.P.P., Kungla, T.E. Maleklubi, EKKT, Majandusklubi, etc.

Tickets are $10.00 and available at the Estore at 958 Broadview Ave. Tickets can be booked at the Estore or by calling Estore at 416-461-5799 – Ingrid Sepp. Or send your inquiries or request for tickets to
 
Loe kommentaare (1)
    Trüki   E-post   FB     

Kommentaar:

 

Ära postita roppusi, ärireklaami, autorikaitse alla kuuluvaid materjale või teksti mis halvustab põhjendamatult teisi isikuid. EWR jätab endale õiguse kustutada mistahes kommentaari. Kommentaarid esindavad kirjutaja isiklikke seisukohti.
SÜNDMUSED LÄHIAJAL
Oct 29 2017 - Peetri kirik, Toronto 817 Mt.Pleasant Rd
Reformatsioon 500 jumalateenistus - ...

Vaata veel ...

Lisa uus sündmus

TUNA
Histrodamus
Canadian Cincinnatus
Speak Esto
Muusikamoos
Netiraadio
Eesti Maja Torontos
Eesti Maja Torontos
Estonian (Toronto) Credit Union
Estonian (Toronto) Credit Union
Kotkajärve Metsaülikool
Kotkajärve Metsaülikool
Toronto Eesti Seltsi Lasteaed
Toronto Eesti Seltsi Lasteaed
Toronto Eesti Täienduskoolid
Toronto Eesti Täienduskoolid
Estonian Embassy in Ottawa
Estonian Embassy in Ottawa
Eestlaste Kesknõukogu Kanadas
Eestlaste Kesknõukogu Kanadas
Eesti Kultuuriinfo
Eesti Kultuuriinfo
Tartu College Estonian Studies Library
Tartu College Estonian Studies Library
Montreali Eesti Selts
Montreali Eesti Selts
Estonian Canadian Historical Commission
Estonian Canadian Historical Commission
Skautlipkond Põhjakotka
Skautlipkond Põhjakotka
Chicago Eesti Maja
Chicago Eesti Maja
New Yorgi Eesti Maja
New Yorgi Eesti Maja