Obama discusses technology's impact on labour market during Toronto speech CTV NEWS

Former U.S. President Barack Obama and Prince Harry watch wheelchair basketball at the Invictus Games in Toronto on Friday, Sept. 29, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Donovan
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, September 29, 2017 10:23PM EDT
TORONTO -- Former U.S. President Barack Obama said Friday that closing borders won't create future jobs because what's changing industries like manufacturing are automation and artificial intelligence.
Obama told a Toronto luncheon on Friday that the transition from an agricultural to an industrial economy happened over the course of 150 years, but that the technological revolution is happening in 20 years. He said it's hard for governments to catch up to the pace of disruption.............
