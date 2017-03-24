Musician and music therapist Elena Lepik Estonian Life

Andres RaudseppThe current visit to Toronto of music therapist Dr. Eve Lukk from Tallinnnaturally calls for parallels within the membership of the Estoniancommunity in Canada. In last week's article we managed to include abrief description of a young practising music therapist from the GTAworking in the Kitchener-Waterloo area.Elena Lepik received her Masters degree in the field two years ago andwe'd like to hear more about her as well. We're used to seeing andhearing Elena in her family ensemble with her mother Liina and sisterMaarika, names we're familiar with. An accomplished musician on theflute, she has played in two symphony orchestras.We are now following up on the earlier interview with Eve Lukk (EE 10.03.17)with a short series of questions - this time directed at Elena.What is the main thrust of your activity as a therapist?I brings me great joy to work with people through music and to see theclinical progress made towards their individual goals from week to week.What area in music therapy interests you the most?Neurological Music Therapy is interesting to me as certain techniquesin music are facilitated to strengthen cognitive, sensory and motorfunctions. When working with my internship supervisor, who has anaccreditation in NMT, I implemented a technique from this treatmentwith a client who suffered from a stroke. After seven months of workingwith this client, certain speech patterns were recovered. I hope to pursuetraining in NMT in the near future as this area intrigues me.And what about activity in your coextensive field of music?I hope to achieve greater confidence in playing a wider variety ofinstruments as I find the guitar and flute to be limiting at times whenimprovising with clients. Currently I'm taking piano lessons to strengthenmy skillset and confidence. I hope to learn how to play otherinstruments with time.Could you explain the current music therapy tie-in withpsychotherapy in Ontario?Currently I am working on my application to grandfather ("grandparent"in current politically correct language - AR) into the College ofPsychotherapy in Ontario since music therapy has recently beenrecognized under the practice of psychotherapy. The link betweenpsychotherapy and music therapy is fascinating as the modality of musicopens up pathways to one's emotions, memories, personal beliefs, etc.Through music therapy, a client's voice can be heard as they strengthentheir own individual identity, understand emotional conflicts or past trauma. The current tie-in between psychotherapy and music therapy continues todevelop as the title of Music Therapy begins to mold into"Music-Centered Psychotherapy."Having mentioned Elena's musical activity at the outset, we'd like to addsome details about her professional work in K-W and Toronto. Thisincludes Long Term Care facilities such as Columbia Forest, LanarkHeights and Suomi-Koti. She also supervises undergraduate andgraduate students at various clinical placements under the aegis ofWilfrid Laurier University.We're looking forward to meeting with Elena, Ellen Lindau and othersworking in the field or in related areas (medicine, music, education, etc.)at Dr. Eve Lukk's presentation/lecture on Wednesday, March 29(7.00 pm) at Tartu College.