Montreal pre-schoolers start new season Estonian Life
Inimesed 30 Sep 2017
The Montreal Estonian Society Lasteaed/kool is off to a wonderful start! We're excited to welcome two new teachers on board, Hendrik Köhler and Keili Moore who bring expertise, enthusiasm and energy for all things Estonian! The MES Lasteaed/kool meets every three weeks on Sundays in the hall of St. John's Estonian Lutheran Church in NDG, Montreal.

Do you know someone who might like to join?
Please feel free to contact Mari Tallo-de Baghy or Monika Dumbrille for more information.

Let's learn Estonian together!

Photo:

Left to right: Logan Mancey, Sebastian Albatniji, Henry Albatniji (on back), teacher Hendrik Köhler, Martin Dumbrille, Maia Hogle, Liisi Hogle (on back), Andra Lelbret-Hogle, teacher Keili Moore, Mattias Dumbrille. Seated: Lillian Dumbrille, Anastassia Tallo-de Baghy. Photo: Monika Dumbrille.
 
