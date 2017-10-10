Moetendus Tartu Collegei's Torontos
The Estonian delegation includes the innovative brands: Tanel Veenre Jewellery, Oksana Tandit, Monton, Baltman, Ivo Nikkolo, Sangar and D'Difference. In addition, highlight designs of Roberta Einer's new fashion collection will be included in the performance. Roberta is Estonia's highly successful UK based luxury womenswear designer, whose clients include Lady Gaga and Rihanna. She is presenting her collections during the official program of London Fashion Week.
