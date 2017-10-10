Moetendus Tartu Collegei's Torontos
The Estonian delegation includes the innovative brands: Tanel Veenre Jewellery, Oksana Tandit, Monton, Baltman, Ivo Nikkolo, Sangar and D'Difference. In addition, highlight designs of Roberta Einer's new fashion collection will be included in the performance. Roberta is Estonia's highly successful UK based luxury womenswear designer, whose clients include Lady Gaga and Rihanna. She is presenting her collections during the official program of London Fashion Week.

Eesti Maja Torontos
Estonian (Toronto) Credit Union
Kotkajärve Metsaülikool
Toronto Eesti Seltsi Lasteaed
Toronto Eesti Täienduskoolid
Estonian Embassy in Ottawa
Eestlaste Kesknõukogu Kanadas
Eesti Kultuuriinfo
Tartu College Estonian Studies Library
Montreali Eesti Selts
Estonian Canadian Historical Commission
Skautlipkond Põhjakotka
Chicago Eesti Maja
New Yorgi Eesti Maja
